WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

2020 Mazda CX-30 Australian details, price and gallery

By Trent Giunco, 14 Feb 2020 News

2020 Mazda CX-30 Australian details, price and gallery

We take a closer look at how the CX-30 fits into Mazda’s line-up, and when it arrives in Australia

One size doesn’t always fit all. Hence, Mazda is looking to offer the Goldilocks of compact SUVs with the segment-filling CX-30.

Essentially, the marketing team is hoping that the recently released CX-30 will be ‘just right’, squeezing in between the smaller CX-3 and bigger CX-5.

2020 Mazda CX-30

Mazda expects to sell about 800 of the just-released CX-30 a month in Australia, with the G20 and front-wheel drive variants expected to account for most of the sales.

All-wheel drive versions of the CX-30 aren’t due to arrive down under until March 2020.

Due to the global demand for the revolutionary SkyActiv-X engine it isn’t currently available in Australia, but it should come on board later this year and be fitted to both the Mazda 3 and CX-30.

According to Mazda, the SkyActiv-X unit has been designed with electrification in mind, so it’s not out of the question to see a hybrid version somewhere in its future.

2020 Mazda CX-30

While Mazda expects the new arrival to resonate well with buyers, marketing director, Alastair Doak, believes it won’t cannibalise sales from the Mazda 3.

“It’s an interesting one. We don’t think it [CX-30] would ever get to that kind of volume. We’ve called it at 800 a month; if we get to that we’ll be happy, if we do 1000 a month we’d be even happier… so let’s just see what happens,” Doak said.

MAZDA CX-30 vs CX-3 vs CX-5 – DIMENSIONS

  CX-30 CX-3 CX-5
Length 4396mm 4275mm 4545mm
Width 1795mm 1765mm 1840mm
Height 1540mm 1540mm 1690mm
Wheelbase 2655mm 2570mm 2700mm
Front overhang 915mm 910mm 945mm
Rear overhang 825mm 795mm 900mm
Ground clearance 175mm 160mm 210mm
Headroom (r) 973mm 944mm 991mm
Shoulder room (r) 1361mm 1281mm 1391mm
Rear legroom 921mm 888mm 1007mm
Boot capacity 317 litres 264 litres 442 litres

MAZDA CX-30 PRICING

Variant Price (AUD)
G20 Pure FWD $29,990
G20 Pure FWD with Vision Technology $31,490
G20 Evolve FWD $31,490
G20 Evolve with Vision Technology $32,990
G20 Touring FWD $34,990
G20 Touring FWD with Vision Technology $36,290
G20 Astina FWD $38,990
G25 Touring FWD $36,490
G25 Touring FWD with Vision Technology $37,790
G25 Touring AWD $38,490
G25 Touring AWD with Vision Technology $39,790
G25 Astina FWD $41,490
G25 Astina AWD $43,490

Sign-up here to get the weekly Wheels highlights

Related cars, prices and reviews

Get a Quote

Product image

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

Get a Quote

Product image

  1. Features

  2. News

1 / 65