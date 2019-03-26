2020 Mazda CX-30 Australian details, price and gallery

One size doesn’t always fit all. Hence, Mazda is looking to offer the Goldilocks of compact SUVs with the segment-filling CX-30.

Essentially, the marketing team is hoping that the recently released CX-30 will be ‘just right’, squeezing in between the smaller CX-3 and bigger CX-5.

Mazda expects to sell about 800 of the just-released CX-30 a month in Australia, with the G20 and front-wheel drive variants expected to account for most of the sales.

All-wheel drive versions of the CX-30 aren’t due to arrive down under until March 2020.

Due to the global demand for the revolutionary SkyActiv-X engine it isn’t currently available in Australia, but it should come on board later this year and be fitted to both the Mazda 3 and CX-30.

According to Mazda, the SkyActiv-X unit has been designed with electrification in mind, so it’s not out of the question to see a hybrid version somewhere in its future.

While Mazda expects the new arrival to resonate well with buyers, marketing director, Alastair Doak, believes it won’t cannibalise sales from the Mazda 3.

“It’s an interesting one. We don’t think it [CX-30] would ever get to that kind of volume. We’ve called it at 800 a month; if we get to that we’ll be happy, if we do 1000 a month we’d be even happier… so let’s just see what happens,” Doak said.

MAZDA CX-30 vs CX-3 vs CX-5 – DIMENSIONS

CX-30 CX-3 CX-5 Length 4396mm 4275mm 4545mm Width 1795mm 1765mm 1840mm Height 1540mm 1540mm 1690mm Wheelbase 2655mm 2570mm 2700mm Front overhang 915mm 910mm 945mm Rear overhang 825mm 795mm 900mm Ground clearance 175mm 160mm 210mm Headroom (r) 973mm 944mm 991mm Shoulder room (r) 1361mm 1281mm 1391mm Rear legroom 921mm 888mm 1007mm Boot capacity 317 litres 264 litres 442 litres

MAZDA CX-30 PRICING

Variant Price (AUD) G20 Pure FWD $29,990 G20 Pure FWD with Vision Technology $31,490 G20 Evolve FWD $31,490 G20 Evolve with Vision Technology $32,990 G20 Touring FWD $34,990 G20 Touring FWD with Vision Technology $36,290 G20 Astina FWD $38,990 G25 Touring FWD $36,490 G25 Touring FWD with Vision Technology $37,790 G25 Touring AWD $38,490 G25 Touring AWD with Vision Technology $39,790 G25 Astina FWD $41,490 G25 Astina AWD $43,490

Sign-up here to get the weekly Wheels highlights