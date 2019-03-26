2020 Mazda CX-30 Australian details, price and gallery

One size doesn’t always fit all. Hence, Mazda is looking to offer the Goldilocks of compact SUVs with the segment-filling CX-30.
Essentially, the marketing team is hoping that the recently released CX-30 will be ‘just right’, squeezing in between the smaller CX-3 and bigger CX-5.
Mazda expects to sell about 800 of the just-released CX-30 a month in Australia, with the G20 and front-wheel drive variants expected to account for most of the sales.
All-wheel drive versions of the CX-30 aren’t due to arrive down under until March 2020.
Due to the global demand for the revolutionary SkyActiv-X engine it isn’t currently available in Australia, but it should come on board later this year and be fitted to both the Mazda 3 and CX-30.
According to Mazda, the SkyActiv-X unit has been designed with electrification in mind, so it’s not out of the question to see a hybrid version somewhere in its future.
While Mazda expects the new arrival to resonate well with buyers, marketing director, Alastair Doak, believes it won’t cannibalise sales from the Mazda 3.
“It’s an interesting one. We don’t think it [CX-30] would ever get to that kind of volume. We’ve called it at 800 a month; if we get to that we’ll be happy, if we do 1000 a month we’d be even happier… so let’s just see what happens,” Doak said.
MAZDA CX-30 vs CX-3 vs CX-5 – DIMENSIONS
|CX-30
|CX-3
|CX-5
|Length
|4396mm
|4275mm
|4545mm
|Width
|1795mm
|1765mm
|1840mm
|Height
|1540mm
|1540mm
|1690mm
|Wheelbase
|2655mm
|2570mm
|2700mm
|Front overhang
|915mm
|910mm
|945mm
|Rear overhang
|825mm
|795mm
|900mm
|Ground clearance
|175mm
|160mm
|210mm
|Headroom (r)
|973mm
|944mm
|991mm
|Shoulder room (r)
|1361mm
|1281mm
|1391mm
|Rear legroom
|921mm
|888mm
|1007mm
|Boot capacity
|317 litres
|264 litres
|442 litres
MAZDA CX-30 PRICING
|Variant
|Price (AUD)
|G20 Pure FWD
|$29,990
|G20 Pure FWD with Vision Technology
|$31,490
|G20 Evolve FWD
|$31,490
|G20 Evolve with Vision Technology
|$32,990
|G20 Touring FWD
|$34,990
|G20 Touring FWD with Vision Technology
|$36,290
|G20 Astina FWD
|$38,990
|G25 Touring FWD
|$36,490
|G25 Touring FWD with Vision Technology
|$37,790
|G25 Touring AWD
|$38,490
|G25 Touring AWD with Vision Technology
|$39,790
|G25 Astina FWD
|$41,490
|G25 Astina AWD
|$43,490