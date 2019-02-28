The new 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is on its way, with a thumping V8 and enough pace to embarrass some proper sports cars.

We’re not saying it’s going to be a track hero, after all, it’s still a 2.3-tonne SUV (if its predecessor is anything to go by). But with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making 450kW and 850Nm, 20kW/90Nm more than before, it’ll hit 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. That’s quick enough to say ‘see ya’ to a few super sports cars on the market… or pretty much anything Maserati builds.

It’s headed to Australia in GLE63 S guise only, the slightly less specced-up GLE63 won’t be available as AMG customers here overwhelmingly opt for the top dog. Pricing and exact specification is yet to be confirmed locally, but Mercedes-Benz Australia expects the GLE63 S Coupe to arrive in Q3 2020.

Mechanically and in terms of features, the GLE63 Coupe follows the wagon’s list: a 9-speed TCT dual-clutch gearbox, adaptive air suspension, active ride control, and a set of 6-piston fixed callipers on 400mm discs at the front with single-piston floating callipers on 370mm discs at the rear.

"Our new GLE63 Coupé rounds off our attractive portfolio in this segment,” AMG Chair Tobias Moers says.

“It meets the highest expectations in terms of design and exclusivity as well as excellent driving dynamics and agility.

“Thus, our latest Sports Utility Coupé (SUC) is an outstanding example of Performance Luxury made by AMG.

“In addition to that, even our GLE Coupé disposes of a 48 volt on-board electrical system connected with the EQ Boost starter-alternator which makes us drive the electrification of our model series in a consistent way.”