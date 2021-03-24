Aston Martin has taken its Vantage sports car and stuffed F1-inspired upgrades into it to create the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition.

Said to mark the first time in more than 60 years that the British marque has tied its name to the Formula 1 category, the Vantage F1 Edition is promised as the most “track-focused production Vantage to date.”

In addition to being the first core model to be directly overseen by new chief executive Tobias Moers, the Vantage F1 edition is effectively a road-going version of F1’s new Aston Martin Vantage safety car. Aston will offer the F1 edition in both coupe and convertible guises.

It features more power and a new aerodynamics package with a large rear wing and an uprated chassis.

Power is still sent to the rear wheels from a Mercedes-AMG-derived 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that now outputs 393kW/685Nm (18kW improvement over the standard Vantage) through a quicker-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.

0-100km/h takes 3.6 seconds for the hard-top, while the same run takes 3.7 seconds for the Roadster.

Tweaks to the underbody are said to improve front structural stiffness for a sharper turn-in and handling profile, while damper and spring rate changes are expected to provide a flatter cornering ability and better traction.

It scores 21-inch wheels fitted with low-profile tyres developed specifically for this car with Pirelli.

Rounding out performance upgrades is an aero kit that includes a rear wing, front splitter, front dive planes and underbody turning vanes that provide extra downforce.

Adding onto the eye-catching aero kit, the Vantage F1 Edition is distinguished by unique graphics, carbon fibre trim, quad exhausts, vaned grille and a range of new colour schemes.

Inside, the Vantage F1 Edition features new Obsidian Black leather and Phantom Grey Alcantara upholstery and trim, with a choice of Lime Green, Obsidian Black, Wolf Grey or Spicy Red contrast striping and stitching.

Aston’s local arm has already confirmed Australians will get a go in the special edition from the fourth quarter of 2021. The Vantage F1 Edition is priced from £142,000 (AU$256,000) in the United Kingdom, though Australian pricing will be revealed closer to the car’s launch.