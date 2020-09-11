2021 Ferrari 812 Superfast ‘special series’ revealed

The 2021 Ferrari 812 Superfast ‘special series’ has been officially unveiled, boasting more power and the highest revving engine ever fitted to a road-going Prancing Horse.

The performance figures for this car are borderline intoxicating, with the same F140 naturally aspirated V12 found in the regular 812 Superfast now producing 612kW at an absurd 9500rpm.

To achieve these bonkers stats, Ferrari has worked considerably on the 12-cylinder engine, using ‘state-of-the-art materials’ in its construction, while also developing a new valve timing mechanism and a completely bespoke exhaust system.

The Maranello outfit is yet to confirm if the F140 V12 will retain its 6.5-litres of displacement, but regardless, this engine is sure to go down in history as one of the last great N/A internal combustion engines.

It’s not just the fabled motor that’s been worked on, however – both the vehicles chassis dynamics and aero styling have been completely revised as well.

Ferrari’s Side Slip Control vehicle dynamics system returns in 7.0-guise, and the automaker says its even fitted independent steering at all four wheels, which should make the chassis feel more agile and dynamic.

Just one look at the new special series is enough to tell you the Italian automaker has spent a lot of time developing it in a wind tunnel, with almost every exterior panel tweaked or completely changed in the pursuit of better aerodynamics.

New front air intakes, a huger rear diffuser, and the striking patented rear screen with vortex generators, are just a few of the changes to mention.

And Ferrari insists that, although the new car looks undeniably amazing, every single aesthetic change has been in the pursuit of better performance.

Most of the new body panels are also made of carbon fibre, as is a portion of the interior, and although no weight figures have been quoted, this new car looks to be a fair bit lighter than the 1630 kilogram kerb weight of the regular 812 Superfast.

Inside the cabin, Ferrari has reworked the interior for an even more focused and sporty look, with new lightweight door panels being introduced as well as the H-gate gear selector we’ve already seen on the entry-level Roma coupe.

Pricing and availability? Well, Ferrari says it’s only going to make the 812 Superfast special series for “Ferrari’s most passionate collectors and connoisseurs”, which means that unless you’ve already got a stable full of Maranello’s thoroughbreds, you’re not going to be able to buy one.

Most likely, Ferrari will keep production numbers limited to three figures (if not less), although that’s still to be confirmed, as is the price, which we hazard a guess will be nudging $1 million.

The 2021 Ferrari 812 Superfast ‘special series’ will make its global debut on Wednesday, May 5. Be sure to stay tuned to WhichCar as we bring you all the latest updates.

