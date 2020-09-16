The 2021 Hyundai Tucson range has officially gone on sale in Australia, starting from $38,338 driveaway.

It’s also been confirmed the mid-size SUV will be available in three different variants from launch – the baseline Tucson, Tucson Elite and Tucson Highlander.

There will be three different engines and three different gearboxes on offer for the Aussie market too, depending on the variant chosen.

The entry-level Tucson will only be available with a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that’s mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic only – the six-speed manual will no longer be offered.

Power is rated at 115kW and 192Nm, with the drive being sent exclusively to the front wheels.

The middle-of-the-range Tucson Elite can be had with the same N/A four-pot and FWD configuration, or a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine that sends its power (132kW/265Nm) to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Elite will also be available later this year with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed torque-converter automatic that will also power all four wheels.

Rounding out the Tucson line-up as the range-topping variant, the Tucson Highlander can be had with any of the three drivetrain variants.

Hyundai Australia confirmed to WhichCar that the N/A petrol-powered Tucsons will be the first to go on sale Down Under, with the turbo 1.6-litre petrol engine due between May and June, and the diesel-powered variants expected in Australia by June or July.

Prices have witnessed a significant rise compared to the outgoing moniker, with the base Tucson now starting from $38,338 drive-away, more than two grand dearer than its direct predecessor.

Elite models have also witnessed an RRP hike of between $800 and $1800, depending on the model, with prices now listed from $42,973 drive-away.

The Highlanders will cost from $50,241 drive when equipped with the N/A petrol engine, however, the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol will set buyers back considerably more, starting from $55,204 drive-away, which is over three thousand dollars more expensive than the outgoing model with the same engine.

Hyundai has yet to confirm prices for the Tucson Elite and Highlander diesel models, however, expect them to be higher still than the petrol-engine models.

But for the extra cash customers will be forking out across the board, the new Tucson will offer more tech and safety features as standard.

The base Tucson comes equipped with exterior features such as 17-inch alloy wheels, darkened chrome front grille, LED daytime running lights (DRL), halogen headlights with an auto-dusk function, LED side repeaters, heated and power-adjustable wing mirror, integrated rear wiper, and roof rails.

Inside, the base Tucson gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather steering wheel and gear selector, steering wheel-mounted controls, rearview camera and parking sensors, Bluetooth, three different driving modes (eco, normal, and sport), a six-speaker stereo, and premium cloth trim.

The Tucson elite adds 18-inch alloy wheels, leather seats and interior trim, heated front seats, front parking sensors, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen display, sat-nav, keyless entry and go function, rain-sensing wipers, rear privacy glass, shift-by-wire function with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and dual-zone climate control.

The top-shelf Highlander adds even more features as standard including; 19-inch alloy wheels, gloss dark chrome front grille with hidden DRLs, full Nappa leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, memory driver’s seat, LED ambient lighting, panoramic glass sunroof, power tailgate with three settings, rear skid pad in silver, and Bose premium audio system.

All Tucson models can also be optioned with an N-Line styling pack which adds bespoke exterior and interior extras such as a rear spoiler, body-coloured arches, a rear diffuser, sports accents for the twin exhaust tips, sports seats and trim finished in black suede and leather with contrast stitching, and an ‘N’ sports steering wheel.

The N-Line pack will vary in cost depending on the model, with Hyundai Australia saying it will cost roughly $3500 for the base Tucson, and around $1000 for the Highlander.

Safety features that come as standard across the new Tucson range include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and seven airbags.

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson range is on sale right now across Australia.

2021 Hyundai Tucson pricing:

Tucson 2.0-litre petrol – $38,338

Tucson Elite 2.0-litre petrol – $42,973

Tucson Elite 1.6-litre turbo petrol – $48,029

Tucson Highlander 2.0-litre petrol – $50,241

Tucson Highlander 1.6-litre turbo petrol – $55,204.80

Tucson Elite 2.0-litre turbo diesel – TBC

Tucson Highlander 2.0-litre turbo diesel – TBC

