2021 Mercedes-Benz EQT concept teased ahead of May 10 launch

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQT people mover concept has been teased by the German automaker just weeks before its global unveiling on May 10.

Believed to be in a close-to-production-ready state, the EQT will be the carmaker’s first fully electric people mover and could go on sale as early as 2022.

It is also thought the EQT will be based on the underpinnings of the new combustion-engined Mercedes-Benz T-Class, which is being jointly developed by Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi.

The collectively designed chassis architecture will serve as Renault’s new Kangoo, and will also provide the base for Nissan and Mitsubishi’s next small-sized van.

Judging from the single teaser image, the EQT will stylistically carry the same design language as the rest of Mercedes’s electric EQ range, with slim, aggressive headlights and a large star pattern chrome grille.

Inside, expect to see a variant of Mercedes’s MBUX infotainment system, and potentially the same large 12.3-inch dual-screen digital dash found on other Benz products.

There’s no word yet as to what sort of battery pack the new EQT concept will have, nor is there mention of drive-type, power or driving range.

However, with the global launch of the van just a few weeks away, we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Be sure to watch this space as WhichCar brings you all the latest updates on Mercedes-Benz’s new electric people mover.

MORE: All Mercedes-Benz stories

