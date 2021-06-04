Snapshot Four special edition ASXs to choose from – ES-L, ES Plus, MR Plus, and XLS Plus

Prices start from $27,640 plus on-road costs

On sale now

Mitsubishi Australia has revealed no less than four new special edition ASX model variants for the local market.

Called the ES-L, ES Plus, MR Plus, and XLS Plus, these new compact SUVs will take the battle to other segment competitors like Hyundai’s Kona, Mazda’s CX-30, and MG’s current best-seller, the ZS.

The ES-L and ES Plus will utilise the regular ASX’s naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, while the MR Plus, and XLS Plus will be fitted with the larger N/A 2.4-litre four-pot found in the ASX GSR and Exceed.

These new editions will sit alongside the current regular production ASXs, which include the ES, MR, LS, GSR, and Exceed.

7 2021 Mitsubishi ASX ES-L

Owen Thompson, Mitsubishi Australia's senior manager of product strategy, said the special SUVs were a chance for the carmaker’s local arm to consult with both local dealers and head office in Japan about the ASX’s model range moving forward.

“We’ve [Mitsubishi Australia] been working together with our product team in Japan to create some special edition models,” he said.

“Over the past year, we’ve worked with our dealers to understand the challenges they have with supply constraints, largely related to Covid-19 but now compounded with the semi-conductor challenges, and also what key features customers want to see.

“We’re testing some of our thinking on range optimisation, and these special editions are available now.”

7 2021 Mitsubishi ASX ES Plus

Special edition ASX range and pricing:

There will be four special edition ASX models (prices before on-road costs):

2021 Mitsubishi ASX ES-L 2.0 auto – $27,640

2021 Mitsubishi ASX ES Plus 2.0 auto – $28,590

2021 Mitsubishi ASX MR Plus 2.4 auto – $30,640

2021 Mitsubishi ASX XLS Plus 2.4 auto – $33,140

7 2021 Mitsubishi ASX MR Plus

Engines, transmission, and fuel economy

The ES-L and ES Plus are fitted with Mitsubishi’s 4B11 naturally aspirated 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 110kW and 197Nm.

The 2.0-litre petrol unit returns an ADR combined-cycle fuel economy rating of 7.6L/100km when using 91 RON.

The MR Plus and XLS Plus employ Mitsubishi’s larger capacity 4B12 N/A 2.4-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 123kW and 222Nm.

Fuel economy for the bigger 2.4-litre donk is rated at 7.9L/100km on the combined cycle when filled up with 91 RON.

All variants send power exclusively to the front wheels through a single-speed constantly variable transmission (CVT), and all examples are fitted with a 63-litre fuel tank.

7 2021 Mitsubishi ASX XLS Plus

Features

The cheapest special edition ES-L plus comes well-equipped with features which include:

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

18-inch alloy wheels

Four-speaker sound system

LED headlights and daytime running lights

Cruise control

Powered windows

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Climate control

LED fog lamps

Turn indicator in mirrors

Chrome side garnish

The ES Plus adds:

Privacy glass

Smart key

One-touch push-button start

The MR Plus adds:

Paddle shifters

Six-speaker hi-fi with two tweeters

Sophisuede knit/synthetic leather seat trim with red stitching

Synthetic leather door inserts

Silver power-window switch panel

Black rear spoiler

The top-shelf special edition XLS Plus adds:

Two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels

Dark argent metallic radiator grille

Chrome belt-line moulding

Automatic headlamp levelling

Panoramic roof with mood lighting

Satellite navigation

Leather seat trim

Powered driver seat

Heated front seats

7 The Mitsubishi ASX Exceed

Dimensions, kerb weight, and towing capacity

All the special edition compact SUVs have identical dimensions to the regular ASX range, measuring 4365mm long, 1640mm tall, and 1810mm wide. The wheelbase measures 2670mm.

The 2.0-litre equipped variants have a kerb weight of 1380 kilograms, while the 2.4-litre engined iterations incur a 10 kilogram weight penalty, weighing 1390 kilograms.

Braked towing capacity for all ASXs is rated 1300 kilograms.

7 Mitsubishi ASX Exceed interior

Warranty and servicing

Like all Mitsubishi passenger vehicles, these new ASXs come with a 10-year/200,000-kilometre warranty.

Capped price servicing for a period of 10 years is also available to purchase.

Availability

The special edition Mitsubishi ASXs are on sale now at dealers across the country, with a spokesperson for Mitsubishi Australia telling WhichCar customer deliveries are expected towards the end of June/beginning of July.

MORE ASX stories