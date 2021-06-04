Snapshot
- Four special edition ASXs to choose from – ES-L, ES Plus, MR Plus, and XLS Plus
- Prices start from $27,640 plus on-road costs
- On sale now
Mitsubishi Australia has revealed no less than four new special edition ASX model variants for the local market.
Called the ES-L, ES Plus, MR Plus, and XLS Plus, these new compact SUVs will take the battle to other segment competitors like Hyundai’s Kona, Mazda’s CX-30, and MG’s current best-seller, the ZS.
The ES-L and ES Plus will utilise the regular ASX’s naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, while the MR Plus, and XLS Plus will be fitted with the larger N/A 2.4-litre four-pot found in the ASX GSR and Exceed.
These new editions will sit alongside the current regular production ASXs, which include the ES, MR, LS, GSR, and Exceed.
Owen Thompson, Mitsubishi Australia's senior manager of product strategy, said the special SUVs were a chance for the carmaker’s local arm to consult with both local dealers and head office in Japan about the ASX’s model range moving forward.
“We’ve [Mitsubishi Australia] been working together with our product team in Japan to create some special edition models,” he said.
“Over the past year, we’ve worked with our dealers to understand the challenges they have with supply constraints, largely related to Covid-19 but now compounded with the semi-conductor challenges, and also what key features customers want to see.
“We’re testing some of our thinking on range optimisation, and these special editions are available now.”
Special edition ASX range and pricing:
There will be four special edition ASX models (prices before on-road costs):
- 2021 Mitsubishi ASX ES-L 2.0 auto – $27,640
- 2021 Mitsubishi ASX ES Plus 2.0 auto – $28,590
- 2021 Mitsubishi ASX MR Plus 2.4 auto – $30,640
- 2021 Mitsubishi ASX XLS Plus 2.4 auto – $33,140
Engines, transmission, and fuel economy
The ES-L and ES Plus are fitted with Mitsubishi’s 4B11 naturally aspirated 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 110kW and 197Nm.
The 2.0-litre petrol unit returns an ADR combined-cycle fuel economy rating of 7.6L/100km when using 91 RON.
The MR Plus and XLS Plus employ Mitsubishi’s larger capacity 4B12 N/A 2.4-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 123kW and 222Nm.
Fuel economy for the bigger 2.4-litre donk is rated at 7.9L/100km on the combined cycle when filled up with 91 RON.
All variants send power exclusively to the front wheels through a single-speed constantly variable transmission (CVT), and all examples are fitted with a 63-litre fuel tank.
Features
The cheapest special edition ES-L plus comes well-equipped with features which include:
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Four-speaker sound system
- LED headlights and daytime running lights
- Cruise control
- Powered windows
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Climate control
- LED fog lamps
- Turn indicator in mirrors
- Chrome side garnish
The ES Plus adds:
- Privacy glass
- Smart key
- One-touch push-button start
The MR Plus adds:
- Paddle shifters
- Six-speaker hi-fi with two tweeters
- Sophisuede knit/synthetic leather seat trim with red stitching
- Synthetic leather door inserts
- Silver power-window switch panel
- Black rear spoiler
The top-shelf special edition XLS Plus adds:
- Two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels
- Dark argent metallic radiator grille
- Chrome belt-line moulding
- Automatic headlamp levelling
- Panoramic roof with mood lighting
- Satellite navigation
- Leather seat trim
- Powered driver seat
- Heated front seats
Dimensions, kerb weight, and towing capacity
All the special edition compact SUVs have identical dimensions to the regular ASX range, measuring 4365mm long, 1640mm tall, and 1810mm wide. The wheelbase measures 2670mm.
The 2.0-litre equipped variants have a kerb weight of 1380 kilograms, while the 2.4-litre engined iterations incur a 10 kilogram weight penalty, weighing 1390 kilograms.
Braked towing capacity for all ASXs is rated 1300 kilograms.
Warranty and servicing
Like all Mitsubishi passenger vehicles, these new ASXs come with a 10-year/200,000-kilometre warranty.
Capped price servicing for a period of 10 years is also available to purchase.
Availability
The special edition Mitsubishi ASXs are on sale now at dealers across the country, with a spokesperson for Mitsubishi Australia telling WhichCar customer deliveries are expected towards the end of June/beginning of July.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Get your monthly fix of news, reviews and stories on the greatest cars and minds in the automotive world.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
Reviews
2020 Mitsubishi ASX review
Everything you need to know about MY19 ASX small SUV, including pricing, updates and features
-
Comparisons
2020 Mitsubishi ASX Exceed v Kia Seltos Sport+ comparison
Mitsubishi's big selling small-SUV mainstay goes head to head on-paper with Kia's new kid on the block
-
Advice
Mitsubishi ASX vs Eclipse Cross
What are the key differences between the entry-level ES variants of Mitsubishi's small-SUV duo?