992 GT3 Cup Car set for Aussie debut at The Bend

4.0-litre flat-six engine now produces 380kW

Porsche says new GT3 Cup Car will be one per cent quicker than its predecessor on the track

The 2021 Porsche 992 911 GT3 Cup Car has officially landed Down Under, and it’s already headed to the racetrack.

The latest homologation racer from the Stuttgart firm will be shown to local customers for the first time at this weekend’s OTR Supersprint race meeting at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia.

The Bend will also play host to round two of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia.

The new GT3 Cup has, according to Porsche, already garnered a huge amount of interest from buyers in both Australia and New Zealand, ahead of its local introduction in the Carrera Cup Australia series in 2022.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest shown in the new 992 GT3 Cup car to date and we are currently assessing all of the expressions of interest we’ve received from motorsport customers across Australia and New Zealand,” said Troy Bundy, Porsche Cars Australia's Head of Motorsport.

“Given the quality and calibre of the drivers interested, the 2022 grid will be one of the strongest in the series history.”

Elsewhere around the globe, the 992 is already being campaigned in several different motorsport classes, including the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Aside from pumping out 380kW (19kW more than its predecessor), the new 992 GT3 Cup also sports, for the first time, a double-wishbone front suspension, just like the road-going 992 GT3.

These updates equate to a race car that, Porsche says, will be at least one per cent quicker around the track than its predecessor.

The 992 Cup Car has also been designed to run on synthetic fuel, which will drastically decrease overall emissions on the track.

