Snapshot

390kW of power expected

0-100km/h in around four seconds

Up to 590km range – although probably not in M50 guise

Just weeks after the unveiling of its regular counterpart, the upcoming 2022 BMW i4 M50 electric performance sedan has appeared online.

Only one image has surfaced so far, appearing briefly on Instagram before overseas website Motor1 swooped in to save a version.

Taking on a meaner, more sports-focused look, the leaked i4 M50 features big new sports wheels tucked tightly under each guard, along with the same new front bumper worn by the recently revealed i4 M Sport package.

11

The model shown here is pictured in a blue hue – possibly a new take on BMW’s ‘frozen’ satin finish – with blacked-out trim around the glasshouse and the covered ‘kidney’ grille.

The styling garnish behind the front wheels, which should also function as a brake cooling vent, has also been upgraded to match the i4 M Sport.

Technical details are thin on the ground, although BMW has previously said the most powerful i4 variant – likely the M50, although not confirmed – will deliver 390kW of power.

11

i4 M Sport shown above

For that as-yet unidentified model, a 0-100km/h time of “around” 4.0 seconds is claimed. That’s far from the quickest of electric vehicles, but it does leave room for a proper BMW i4 M flagship.

BMW says the i4 range will offer a driving range of up to 590 kilometres, although it is often the mid-range models that are optimised for long-distance driving.

11

Given the i4 M Sport has the same front-end look as the M40, it's likely the rear-end will also be identical. M Sport shown above.

11

Above: the BMW i4 in its standard form

When will the i4 M50 come to Australia?

Launch timing for the i4 M50 is still to be announced, but buyers can at least place a deposit to secure their position on the order list, ahead of early 2022 deliveries.

You can learn more about the BMW i4 at our links below.

MORE BMW i4 news coverage

MORE All BMW i electric vehicle stories