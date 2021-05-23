Snapshot
- 390kW of power expected
- 0-100km/h in around four seconds
- Up to 590km range – although probably not in M50 guise
Just weeks after the unveiling of its regular counterpart, the upcoming 2022 BMW i4 M50 electric performance sedan has appeared online.
Only one image has surfaced so far, appearing briefly on Instagram before overseas website Motor1 swooped in to save a version.
Taking on a meaner, more sports-focused look, the leaked i4 M50 features big new sports wheels tucked tightly under each guard, along with the same new front bumper worn by the recently revealed i4 M Sport package.
The model shown here is pictured in a blue hue – possibly a new take on BMW’s ‘frozen’ satin finish – with blacked-out trim around the glasshouse and the covered ‘kidney’ grille.
The styling garnish behind the front wheels, which should also function as a brake cooling vent, has also been upgraded to match the i4 M Sport.
Technical details are thin on the ground, although BMW has previously said the most powerful i4 variant – likely the M50, although not confirmed – will deliver 390kW of power.
For that as-yet unidentified model, a 0-100km/h time of “around” 4.0 seconds is claimed. That’s far from the quickest of electric vehicles, but it does leave room for a proper BMW i4 M flagship.
BMW says the i4 range will offer a driving range of up to 590 kilometres, although it is often the mid-range models that are optimised for long-distance driving.
When will the i4 M50 come to Australia?
Launch timing for the i4 M50 is still to be announced, but buyers can at least place a deposit to secure their position on the order list, ahead of early 2022 deliveries.
You can learn more about the BMW i4 at our links below.
