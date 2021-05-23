Subscribe
News

BMW i4 M50 electric sports sedan surfaces online

As BMW's first electric sedan draws near, a new high-end performance variant has been given an unplanned unveiling

23 May 2021
Mike Stevens
2022 BMW i4 M50 leaked
Gallery11

Snapshot

  • 390kW of power expected
  • 0-100km/h in around four seconds
  • Up to 590km range – although probably not in M50 guise

Just weeks after the unveiling of its regular counterpart, the upcoming 2022 BMW i4 M50 electric performance sedan has appeared online.

Only one image has surfaced so far, appearing briefly on Instagram before overseas website Motor1 swooped in to save a version.

Taking on a meaner, more sports-focused look, the leaked i4 M50 features big new sports wheels tucked tightly under each guard, along with the same new front bumper worn by the recently revealed i4 M Sport package.

2022 BMW I 4 M 50
11

The model shown here is pictured in a blue hue – possibly a new take on BMW’s ‘frozen’ satin finish – with blacked-out trim around the glasshouse and the covered ‘kidney’ grille.

The styling garnish behind the front wheels, which should also function as a brake cooling vent, has also been upgraded to match the i4 M Sport.

Technical details are thin on the ground, although BMW has previously said the most powerful i4 variant – likely the M50, although not confirmed – will deliver 390kW of power.

BMW I 4 M Sport 1
11
i4 M Sport shown above

For that as-yet unidentified model, a 0-100km/h time of “around” 4.0 seconds is claimed. That’s far from the quickest of electric vehicles, but it does leave room for a proper BMW i4 M flagship.

BMW says the i4 range will offer a driving range of up to 590 kilometres, although it is often the mid-range models that are optimised for long-distance driving.

BMW I 4 M Sport 2
11
Given the i4 M Sport has the same front-end look as the M40, it's likely the rear-end will also be identical. M Sport shown above.
BMW i4 revealed as an electric 4 Series Gran Coupe
11
Above: the BMW i4 in its standard form

When will the i4 M50 come to Australia?

Launch timing for the i4 M50 is still to be announced, but buyers can at least place a deposit to secure their position on the order list, ahead of early 2022 deliveries. 

You can learn more about the BMW i4 at our links below. 

MOREBMW i4 news coverage
MOREAll BMW i electric vehicle stories
MOREAll BMW stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Wheels magazine

Subscribe to Wheels Magazine and save up to 44%
Get your monthly fix of news, reviews and stories on the greatest cars and minds in the automotive world.

Subscribe

 

NEWS

2022 Audi update A1 A4 A5 Q7 Q8
News

Audi Europe updates A1, A4, A5, Q7, and Q8 for 2022

New styling, optional packages and more performance for certain models

2 days ago
James Robinson

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.