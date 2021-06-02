Snapshot Local launch in quarter four of 2021

Prices start from $135,900 plus on-road costs

Performance flagship iX M60 with 440kW due in 2022

The 2022 BMW iX electric SUV has been officially unveiled, with prices starting from $135,900 plus on-road costs.

Due to land Down Under in the fourth quarter of 2021, WhichCar has confirmed both the iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50 variants will be available for the Aussie market from launch.

BMW is also offering all iX models with a complimentary five-year/unlimited usage subscription to Chargefox’s electric charging network in Australia.

Based on BMW’s cluster architecture (CLAR), the iX will utilise an aluminium spaceframe chassis and a ‘Carbon Cage’, which will see carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) being used in the roof, sides, and rear of the platform’s construction.

The Munich firm claims this blending of lightweight materials in the iX’s underpinnings increases rigidity and significantly reduces weight.

Unlike other electric products in BMW’s current product range, the iX’s chassis has been designed from the ground up to support battery electric powertrains.

The avant-garde styling of the electric SUV’s body may look like it's all about aesthetics, but the iX has also spent considerable time in a wind tunnel with aerodynamicists. The result is a drag coefficient of just 0.25, which is impressive for a vehicle of this type.

Model range and prices

When it goes on sale in Australia, the iX electric SUV will be available in three different variants (prices before on-road costs):

BMW iX xDrive40 – $135,900

BMW iX xDrive40 Sport – $141,900

BMW iX xDrive50 Sport – $169,900

There will also be several option packages available too:

Comfort Package (all variants) – $3,500

Enhancement Package (iX xDrive40/xDrive40 Sport) – $9,500

Indulgence Package (iX xDrive40 Sport/xDrive50 Sport) – $8,500

A flagship, performance-oriented, 440kW iX M60 variant has also been confirmed for the Australian market, with details and pricing to be confirmed later in 2021 and a local launch expected in 2022.

Powertrain, driving range and charging times

The iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50 come equipped with two electric motors, which sit over the front and rear axles of the SUV.

Both variants feature the German automaker’s xDrive all-wheel drive system with intelligent control, which sends exacting amounts of torque to the front and rear axles as required.

And for the first time in a BMW product, xDrive works in conjunction with near-actuator wheel slip limitation technology, which can make lightning-quick adjustments of power delivery to maximise traction and stability.

Located in the floor of the new SUV, so as to keep its centre of gravity as low as possible, BMW has fitted the iX with its latest generation of high-voltage lithium-ion battery packs.

The packs feature ‘state-of-the-art battery cell technology’ featuring a volumetric energy density up by roughly 40 per cent compared to the batteries used in the 2020 BMW i3, which is a significant leap.

The entry level xDrive40 comes equipped with a 77kWh battery pack, with power rated at 240kW and 630Nm, which equates to a claimed 0-100km/h time of 6.1 seconds.

Driving range is a WLTP-certified 425 kilometres, and electric power consumption on the combined cycle is 22.5-19.4kWh/100 km.

The top-shelf xDrive50 gets a larger 112kWh battery pack, with 385kW and 765Nm on tap.

0-100km/h is said to be taken care of in just 4.6 seconds, and driving range is a claimed 630 kilometres, with the combined cycle electric power consumption ranging from between 23.0-19.8kWh/100km.

The iX has both AC and DC charging capabilities, with the xDrive40 capable of accepting a DC charging rate up to 150kW, and the xDrive50 capable of DC 200kW charging.

In the xDrive40, the battery packs’ state of charge can be increased from 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes, while the xDrive50 takes 35 minutes to do the same.

Both models can also add a significant amount of driving range from just 10 minutes of DC fast charging, with the 40 capable of adding 95 kilometres and the 50 capable of adding 150 kilometres.

Features

The BMW xDrive40 comes with the standard features, including:

21” Aerodynamic alloy wheels

iDrive BMW Operating System 8

12.3-inch digital dash and 14.9-inch integrated curved infotainment display

LED headlights

Shadow Line exterior

Alarm system

Comfort access

Powered, heated, and massaging front seats

Four-zone climate control

Ambient lighting

Charging cable for domestic sockets

Charging cable for public chargers

BMW Iconic Sounds

Driving Assistant Professional

Parking Assistant Plus

Harman/Kardon Surround Sound

DAB+ Digital Radio

Wireless Charging

Connected Package Professional including Apple CarPlay

ConnectedDrive eDrive Services

BMW Natural Interaction

BMW Live Cockpit Pro, BMW Operating System 8

Interior Design ‘Suite’ - Olive Leaf Tanned Leather

Chargefox - five-year subscription

The iX xDrive40 Sport adds:

Sport Package

Side sills in Black high-gloss, front apron (with Air Curtains) in body colour

Bespoke 22-inch wheels

Dark headlights

Sport brakes with brake callipers finished in blue

Dark smoked-glass taillights

Exclusive paint finishes

Kidney grille pattern in Chrome (optional Titanium Bronze)

22” Aerodynamic Alloy Wheels, non-runflat, including repair kit

Metallic paintwork

The iX xDrive50 Sport iteration also gets:

Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge

BMW Laserlight

Integral Active Steering

Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension

Soft-close doors

The Comfort Package adds:

Heated steering wheel

Ventilated front seats

Heat Comfort Package

Heated front and rear seats

Heated armrest front and rear

Heated centre console

Heated instrument panel lower section, beneath the steering wheel and glove box lid

Heated front and rear door panels, upper trim

The Enhancement Package adds:

Soft-close doors

Panoramic sunroof

BMW Laserlight headlights

The Indulgence Package adds:

Interior applications in clear and bold

Interior camera

Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound

Dimensions, kerb weight, and towing capacity

BMW has previously described the iX as having the exterior dimensions of an X5, the height of an X6, and has the wheelbase of an X7.

Both the variants are 4953mm long, 1967mm wide, 1695mm tall and have a wheelbase measuring 3000mm.

The xDrive40 has a kerb weight of 2440 kilograms, while the xDrive50 tips the scales at 2585 kilograms.

Both the 40 and 50 have a braked towing capacity of 2500 kilograms.

Safety

Due to it being a brand new product from BMW, the iX has yet to be tested by ANCAP for a safety rating. WhichCar will update this story when the rating information becomes available.

The iX electric SUV can be had with a suite of semi-autonomous and safety features including:

Autonomous emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Lane-keeping assist

Safe exit warning function

Parking Assistant including Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant

Warranty and servicing

Like all BMWs in Australia, the iX electric SUV will come with a three-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty.

BMW is yet to confirm details about servicing.

Availability

BMW Australia has confirmed with WhichCar the 2022 BMW iX will launch locally in the fourth quarter of 2021, with customer deliveries expected at the same time.

Buyers interested in the electric SUV will be able to register their interest with BMW through the carmaker’s online shop.