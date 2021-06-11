Snapshot 2022 i30N gets Hyundai's eight-speed N-DCT transmission

0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds

Customer deliveries expected to begin in July Australian pricing for the updated 2022 Hyundai i30N has been announced, finally bringing availability of an automatic transmission. Yes, Hyundai's very own N-DCT eight-speed wet-style dual-clutch transmission is, at long last, available on the i30N Down Under. Priced from $44,500 in manual form and $47,500 for the auto, the new i30N has also scored a raft of visual upgrades over its predecessor, giving it a sharper and more aggressive look. A host of new lightweight features inside and outside of the performance car are now available too, improving dynamic response significantly. This includes 19-inch, five double-spoke, alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres, which remove an impressive 14.4kg of unsprung mass compared to its forebearer. The i30N is also fitted (Premium variant) with lightweight, one-piece sports bucket seats adorned in leather and Alcantara for the first time. The electronically adjustable suspension and steering have also been recalibrated, which Hyundai claims results in a car with better ride and handling characteristics.

And the i30N's front brake disc size has been increased from 345mm to 360mm for better performance on and off the track. Pricing and model range The 2022 Hyundai i30N can be had in two model variants – i30N and the i30N Premium. Premium-spec cars can also be optioned with a sunroof. Prices before on-road costs are: i30N 6sp – $44,500

i30N 8sp – $47,500

i30N Premium 6sp – $47,500

i30N Premium with sunroof 6sp – $49,000

i30N Premium with sunroof 8sp – $52,000 Engine, transmission, and 0-100km/h The i30N is once again fitted with the Korean automaker's T-GDI turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motor. However, Hyundai has squeezed four more kilowatts and 39 more Newton-metres from the punchy four-pot, bringing total power outputs to 206kW and 392Nm. It has also received a new tune, which flattens the power band, providing a more linear and progressive response across the rev-range, producing maximum torque between 2100 and 4700rpm.

The torque is exclusively sent to the front wheels through either the familiar six-speed manual transmission or the aforementioned eight-speed DCT. The three-pedalled example can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker than its predecessor), while the dual-clutch i30N slashes another 0.5 seconds off the dash, achieving claimed a 0-100km/h time of 5.4 seconds. To put that in perspective, Volkswagen's Golf 8 GTI, the perennial benchmark of what a hot hatch should be, is nearly one second slower to the tonne, with a claimed 0-100km/h of 6.3 seconds. The new N-DCT has brought with it three N Performance functions – N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS), and N Track Sense Shift (NTS). NGS gives the driver maximum power from the engine and transmission for a short 20 second burst, which is activated by pressing a button mounted on the sports steering wheel. NPS is engaged when the driver applies more than 90 per cent throttle, providing aggressive, discernable gear shifts with a minimal drop in torque. Finally, NTS enables the car to automatically recognise when the driver is in a dynamic situation or on the racetrack, and it will make adjustments to the powertrain and gearbox accordingly.

There's also an N Grin Control System, which lets the driver choose from five distinct driving modes: eco, normal, sport, N and N custom. All versions of the i30N also come equipped with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential (eLSD), which should help to get all the power down to the ground and provide superlative traction out of the corners. Finally, thanks to the powertrain not meeting the harshest new EU emissions regulations, there's no petrol particulate filter (PPF) in the exhaust, which means the i30N's celebrated 'snap, crackle, and pop' exhaust note is still present. Features The entry-level i30N comes with features including:

LED daytime running lights

LED headlights and front indicators

LED taillights

LED side repeaters in mirrors

Alloy sports pedals

Active variable exhaust

Sports front bucket seats

Electronic controlled suspension

Leather-appointed steering wheel

4.2-inch TFT colour supervision cluster

Temporary space saver spare wheel

10.25-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation system

N performance Driving data system

DAB+ digital radio

Performance brake package

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Rear stiffness bar

Cruise control

Rev matching function

Dual-zone climate control

Power folding exterior mirrors

Smart key and push-button start

Wireless charging pad

Rear spoiler. The i30N Premium adds: Parking distance warning – front

N light seats – fixed headrest bucket seats

Electro-chromatic interior mirror

Rain sensing wipers

Heated front seats/steering wheel

Rear privacy glass

Alcantara/leather-appointed interior. Safety When the current generation Hyundai i30 was first tested back in 2018, it achieved a five-star ANCAP safety rating. Standard safety features include:

Driver attention warning

Lane keep assist

Lane following assist

Parking distance warning – rear

Rearview camera

Rear cross-traffic collision

Forward collision-avoidance assist with city/urban/pedestrian detection. Dimensions The Hyundai i30N is 4455mm long, 1795mm wide, 1419mm tall, and has a wheelbase measuring 2650mm. Warranty and Servicing Like all Hyundai's, the i30N comes with a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, which also covers non-competition track driving, including the fitment of performance-oriented tyres.

Hyundai offers both lifetime and pre-paid servicing plans. Availability WhichCar has confirmed with Hyundai Australia the 2022 Hyundai i30N is on sale now, with customer deliveries expected to begin at the start of July.