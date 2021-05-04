Talking points

EV6 starts from £40,895 (AU$73,500) in UK

Addition of EV6 GT-Line S variant

UK customers reportedly taking EV6 deliveries from October 2021

Aussies will have to wait until 2022 for deliveries to begin, due to ADR compliance and local ride and handling program

The 2022 Kia EV6 has gone on sale for the UK market, and it’s clear the Korean automaker is aiming its new EV to compete with Tesla and its popular Model 3.

As WhichCar previously reported, the electrifying EV6 will come in three different guises from launch – EV6, EV6 GT-Line, and EV6 GT.

For Britain, however, there will also be an EV6 GT-Line S variant, that will sit above the GT-Line but below the range-topping, hi-po GT.

The base EV6 in rear-wheel drive form will start from £40,895 (AU$73,500) and come equipped with standard features such as 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, headlights, and taillights, black vegan leather upholstery, ambient lighting, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control.

Standard safety features include highway driving assist, as well as forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian, cyclist, and junction-turning functionality.

The price of the higher-spec EV6 GT-Line will start from £43,895 (AU$78,700) for the RWD variant and £47,395 (AU$85,000) in all-wheel drive guise.

Building on the standard kit of the entry-level EV6, the GT-Line will bring with it; tinted windows, front parking sensors, black suede and light grey vegan leather interior, premium relaxation seats and dual-LED headlamps with adaptive high-beam.

Brushed metal driving pedals, power and memory front seats, vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, wireless phone charging, and blind-spot monitoring also come as standard.

EV6 GT-Line S models are also available with either the RWD or AWD drivetrain, with the former costing £48,395 (AU$86,000) and the latter costing £51,895 (AU$93,000).

S models benefit from improvements such as 20-inch wheels, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, 14 speaker Meridian hi-fi, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, smart park assist, parking collision-avoidance assist, Highway Driving Assist 2, forward collision-avoidance assist and head-up display with augmented reality capabilities.

The range-topping, Porsche Taycan 4S-beating EV6 GT will set UK buyers back at least £58,295 (AU$104,500), and for that significant outlay, they’ll get; 21-inch alloy wheels, unique exterior styling, an electronic limited-slip differential, different driving modes and adaptive dampers.

EV6 GT buyers will also be scoring a car capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.5 seconds, thanks to a dual-motor set up that produces a combined 430kW and 740Nm.

According to Auto Express, UK customers can expect to take delivery of their EV6s in October of 2021, which, typically, is several months ahead of the anticipated timeline for Australia.

Speaking to WhichCar, a Kia Australia spokesperson said Aussies can expect the EV6 at a later date for several different reasons – including the electric crossover still needing to pass ADR compliance and Australian-specific ride and handling program. In addition Kia has a busy schedule for other new products being launched in 2021.

As such, pricing and delivery timing for the Australian market is still under consideration. Watch this space as WhichCar brings you the latest on Kia’s EV6.