0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, top speed limited to 250km/h

Wheelbase 180mm longer than standard S-Class LWB

Customer deliveries begin in the fourth quarter of 2021

The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 has been revealed as the range-topping variant of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class range.

Due to launch in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2021, the ultimate expression of Merc’s automotive opulence is powered by a handcrafted variant of the M279 biturbo 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine.

Power is rated at 463kW and a whopping 900Nm, with drive being sent to all four wheels through Mercedes’s nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

Thanks to the monumental grunt of the V12 and the German automaker’s clever 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, 0-100km/h is taken care of in just 4.5 seconds, despite the limousine’s 2290kg kerb weight.

Unlike the standard S450 SWB and LWB, and the S580 LWB, the S680 won’t feature the brand’s EQ Boost technology.

Fuel economy is rated at 14.4-13.4L/100km on the WLTP combined cycle, and going flat-out the four-door flagship will hit a limited 250km/h.

Although based on Mercedes’s MRA platform shared with the standard W223 S-Class, the Maybach’s wheelbase has been extended by a further 180mm compared to the long-wheelbase (LWB) S-Class, now measuring 3396mm.

Styling isn’t drastically different from the standard S-Class range. However, as you would expect, the divinity of the Maybach’s aesthetics is in the details.

There’s a bespoke grille, stainless steel exterior trim on the lower intake, side sills and rear bar, and owners will be able to specify the option of a two-tone paint scheme with 10 contrasting colours available.

Inside, occupants will be greeted to an interior so sumptuous it would leave most private jets red-faced.

There’s uber-soft Nappa leather everywhere (even the headlining and dash), duck-down pillows on the rear headrests, power reclining, heated and cooled massaging seats, panoramic sliding roof, motion-controlled rear window shades, the option of power-closing doors, and even a champagne cooler with accompanying silver-plated flutes.

There’s also a 12.3-inch digital dash and centrally mounted 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Merc’s latest MBUX infotainment software.

Rear passengers get dual 11.6-inch entertainment screens and an MBUX control unit, which integrates neatly into the central rear armrest.

Audiophiles will also love the 4D Burmester surround sound hi-fi with active noise cancelling, which will work in conjunction with enough soundproofing to make the cabin feel like a recording studio.

The Mercedes-Maybach S680 will sit at the top of the S-Class tree here in Australia.

It will also serve as the only S-Class Maybach variant available Down Under, with a representative from the brand’s local arm telling WhichCar Mercedes has no plans on bringing the V8-powered Mercedes-Maybach S580 here.

The representative also confirmed the luxury limo is due to arrive in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2021, with customer deliveries expected soon after.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed, with a local RRP likely to be revealed closer to the car’s release date.