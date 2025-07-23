Hyundai has unveiled a refreshed and expanded 2026 Kona range for Australia, introducing three distinct trim levels and a host of feature upgrades designed to give buyers greater choice and value in the small SUV segment.

The standout addition to the line-up is the all-new Kona Elite, positioned between the base model and the top-spec Kona Premium. This new mid-tier offering adds a suite of premium features aimed at customers seeking a balance of style, comfort, and practicality without stepping up to the range-topping variant.

Powertrain options have also been refined. The 2.0 MPi petrol and 1.6 GDi hybrid engines are now available across all grades, while the previously offered 1.6 T-GDi AWD has been discontinued.

The base Kona now features a new 17-inch alloy wheel design, replacing the previous 18-inch style, and no longer offers the N Line option pack. Meanwhile, the 2026 Kona Premium has received a premium boost, now including a wide glass sunroof with a power sunshade as standard.

Additionally, a dynamic N Line styling package is now available as an option for both the Elite and Premium trims.

The new Kona Elite stands out with key enhancements including leather-appointed upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a high-end electrochromic mirror. Other upgrades include rain-sensing wipers, privacy rear glass, and Shift By Wire gear control with paddle shifters for the 2.0 MPi variant.

Hyundai Motor Company Australia CEO Don Romano said the refreshed range reaffirms the Kona’s position as a class leader. “We are delighted to introduce the updated and improved 2026 Kona range, with the new Elite model offering a highly appealing mid-level option,” he said. “Kona is the market-leading small SUV, and we are confident the 2026 range will deliver even better value and choice to Australian buyers.”

Powertrain Transmission KONA KONA Elite KONA Premium 2.0 MPi CVT $32,700 $35,700 $41,700 1.6 GDi Hybrid 6 speed dual clutch $36,700 $39,700 $45,700

Option Pricing KONA KONA Elite KONA Premium N Line Option Pack – $3,500 $3,000 Metallic / Mica premium paint $595 $595 $595 Light Shale Grey/Sage Green interior – – $295

Note: All prices are Manufacturer’s List Price. Price excludes dealer delivery and on road costs.

KONA (2.0 MPi CVT 2WD or 1.6 GDi Hybrid 6DCT 2WD)

17” alloy wheels (new)

Satin chrome beltline/roof spoiler garnish

LED MFR headlights w/LED DRL’s

LED taillights (bulb turn/reverse/licence plate)

Smart Key system w/Remote Start

4.2” instrument cluster display

12.3” multimedia system w/DAB+ radio

Bluelink® connected car service

Over The Air (OTA) s/w update capability

LED interior lighting

Dark grey roof rails

Leather appointed steering wheel & door armrests

Leather gear knob (2.0 MPi only)

Heated & power folding ext. mirrors

Driver/passenger seat height adjust.

Driver seat 2-way lumbar support

Front seat back storage pockets

Rear seat centre fold-down armrest

Dual zone climate control

Rear air vents

Specific for 1.6 GDi Hybrid:

Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS)

Smart Regenerative Braking 2.0

e-Dynamic Torque Vectoring

Shift By Wire (SBW)

Paddle shifters

Open type centre console

Safety

Hyundai SmartSense including:

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (ISLA)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision- Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Safe Exit Warning (SEW)

Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)

Multi Collision-Avoidance Brake (MCB)

7 airbags – w/front centre airbag

Parking Distance Warning – Forward & Reverse

KONA Elite adds:

18” alloy wheels

Heated front seats

Solar control w/ screen + front door glass

Shift By Wire (SBW) (2.0 MPi)

Open type centre console

Privacy rear glass

Paddle shifters

10-way (including lumbar) power adjustable driver’s seat

8-way power adjustable passenger seat

Electrochromic mirror

Leather appointed interior

Silver painted skid plates

Rain sensing wipers

KONA Premium adds:

LED dual projector beam headlights

LED ‘Seamless Horizon’ front light

LED front/rear turn signals

Smart power tailgate

12.3” full digital instrument cluster

Navigation w/Bluelink® live traffic

BOSE™ 8 speaker premium audio

Voice Control

Acoustic laminated/solar w/shield

Wide glass sunroof (new)

Power sunshade

Premium relaxation front seats

Heated & Ventilated front seats

Heated rear outboard seats

Heated steering wheel

Power/memory driver seat (IMS)

Cloth knit headlining (new)

Ambient mood lighting

Safety

Hyundai SmartSense including:

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

Parking Collision Avoidance

Assist-Reverse (PCA-R)

Surround View Monitor (SVM)

Parking Distance Warning – Side

Remote Smart Parking (RSPA)

N Line Option Pack adds:

Bumpers/skid plates/side skirts

Wing-type gloss black rear spoiler

Badges / N wheel centre caps

19” N Line alloy wheels

Chrome twin tip exhaust

Black mirror caps/beltline garnish

Body coloured cladding

Leather appointed/Alcantara® interior

Steering wheel w/perforated grips

Active Red air vent/seat highlights

Dark Metal interior trim highlights

Black headlining

Alloy pedals

Sport scuff plates

Below included in Premium:

LED dual projector beam headlights

LED ‘Seamless Horizon’ front

Parking light

LED front/rear turn signals

12.3” full digital instrument cluster



