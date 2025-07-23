Hyundai has unveiled a refreshed and expanded 2026 Kona range for Australia, introducing three distinct trim levels and a host of feature upgrades designed to give buyers greater choice and value in the small SUV segment.
The standout addition to the line-up is the all-new Kona Elite, positioned between the base model and the top-spec Kona Premium. This new mid-tier offering adds a suite of premium features aimed at customers seeking a balance of style, comfort, and practicality without stepping up to the range-topping variant.
Powertrain options have also been refined. The 2.0 MPi petrol and 1.6 GDi hybrid engines are now available across all grades, while the previously offered 1.6 T-GDi AWD has been discontinued.
The base Kona now features a new 17-inch alloy wheel design, replacing the previous 18-inch style, and no longer offers the N Line option pack. Meanwhile, the 2026 Kona Premium has received a premium boost, now including a wide glass sunroof with a power sunshade as standard.
Additionally, a dynamic N Line styling package is now available as an option for both the Elite and Premium trims.
The new Kona Elite stands out with key enhancements including leather-appointed upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a high-end electrochromic mirror. Other upgrades include rain-sensing wipers, privacy rear glass, and Shift By Wire gear control with paddle shifters for the 2.0 MPi variant.
Hyundai Motor Company Australia CEO Don Romano said the refreshed range reaffirms the Kona’s position as a class leader. “We are delighted to introduce the updated and improved 2026 Kona range, with the new Elite model offering a highly appealing mid-level option,” he said. “Kona is the market-leading small SUV, and we are confident the 2026 range will deliver even better value and choice to Australian buyers.”
|Powertrain
|Transmission
|KONA
|KONA Elite
|KONA Premium
|2.0 MPi
|CVT
|$32,700
|$35,700
|$41,700
|1.6 GDi Hybrid
|6 speed dual clutch
|$36,700
|$39,700
|$45,700
|Option Pricing
|KONA
|KONA Elite
|KONA Premium
|N Line Option Pack
|–
|$3,500
|$3,000
|Metallic / Mica premium paint
|$595
|$595
|$595
|Light Shale Grey/Sage Green interior
|–
|–
|$295
Note: All prices are Manufacturer’s List Price. Price excludes dealer delivery and on road costs.
KONA (2.0 MPi CVT 2WD or 1.6 GDi Hybrid 6DCT 2WD)
- 17” alloy wheels (new)
- Satin chrome beltline/roof spoiler garnish
- LED MFR headlights w/LED DRL’s
- LED taillights (bulb turn/reverse/licence plate)
- Smart Key system w/Remote Start
- 4.2” instrument cluster display
- 12.3” multimedia system w/DAB+ radio
- Bluelink® connected car service
- Over The Air (OTA) s/w update capability
- LED interior lighting
- Dark grey roof rails
- Leather appointed steering wheel & door armrests
- Leather gear knob (2.0 MPi only)
- Heated & power folding ext. mirrors
- Driver/passenger seat height adjust.
- Driver seat 2-way lumbar support
- Front seat back storage pockets
- Rear seat centre fold-down armrest
- Dual zone climate control
- Rear air vents
Specific for 1.6 GDi Hybrid:
- Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS)
- Smart Regenerative Braking 2.0
- e-Dynamic Torque Vectoring
- Shift By Wire (SBW)
- Paddle shifters
- Open type centre console
Safety
Hyundai SmartSense including:
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)
- Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (ISLA)
- High Beam Assist (HBA)
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision- Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
- Safe Exit Warning (SEW)
- Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
- Multi Collision-Avoidance Brake (MCB)
- 7 airbags – w/front centre airbag
- Parking Distance Warning – Forward & Reverse
KONA Elite adds:
- 18” alloy wheels
- Heated front seats
- Solar control w/ screen + front door glass
- Shift By Wire (SBW) (2.0 MPi)
- Open type centre console
- Privacy rear glass
- Paddle shifters
- 10-way (including lumbar) power adjustable driver’s seat
- 8-way power adjustable passenger seat
- Electrochromic mirror
- Leather appointed interior
- Silver painted skid plates
- Rain sensing wipers
KONA Premium adds:
- LED dual projector beam headlights
- LED ‘Seamless Horizon’ front light
- LED front/rear turn signals
- Smart power tailgate
- 12.3” full digital instrument cluster
- Navigation w/Bluelink® live traffic
- BOSE™ 8 speaker premium audio
- Voice Control
- Acoustic laminated/solar w/shield
- Wide glass sunroof (new)
- Power sunshade
- Premium relaxation front seats
- Heated & Ventilated front seats
- Heated rear outboard seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Power/memory driver seat (IMS)
- Cloth knit headlining (new)
- Ambient mood lighting
Safety
Hyundai SmartSense including:
- Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)
- Parking Collision Avoidance
- Assist-Reverse (PCA-R)
- Surround View Monitor (SVM)
- Parking Distance Warning – Side
- Remote Smart Parking (RSPA)
N Line Option Pack adds:
- Bumpers/skid plates/side skirts
- Wing-type gloss black rear spoiler
- Badges / N wheel centre caps
- 19” N Line alloy wheels
- Chrome twin tip exhaust
- Black mirror caps/beltline garnish
- Body coloured cladding
- Leather appointed/Alcantara® interior
- Steering wheel w/perforated grips
- Active Red air vent/seat highlights
- Dark Metal interior trim highlights
- Black headlining
- Alloy pedals
- Sport scuff plates
Below included in Premium:
- LED dual projector beam headlights
- LED ‘Seamless Horizon’ front
- Parking light
- LED front/rear turn signals
- 12.3” full digital instrument cluster
