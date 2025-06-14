Viva Energy has unveiled Australia’s first publicly accessible, commercial-scale renewable hydrogen refuelling station at its Geelong Energy Hub, marking a new milestone in the country’s energy transition.

The new facility is set to become the centrepiece for a fleet of hydrogen-powered, zero-emission commercial vehicles servicing the Geelong region.

With the inclusion of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) such as prime movers, buses, and rubbish trucks, the project is designed to showcase how hydrogen can play a vital role in decarbonising Australia’s heavy vehicle fleet.

A cornerstone of the initiative is the on-site 2.5-megawatt electrolyser, which produces renewable hydrogen using recycled water from Barwon Water’s Northern Water Plant. This makes the Geelong site not only a hydrogen hub but a model of circular resource use.

The station also offers fast-charging facilities for commercial electric vehicles, integrating hydrogen and battery-electric technologies at one site. Diesel refuelling remains available as part of multi-fuel offering to support a gradual transition to net-zero emissions.

Viva Energy’s approach included securing demand ahead of infrastructure development. Four major partners – Toll Group, CDC (ComfortDelGro Corporation Australia), Cleanaway, and Barwon Water –committed early to hydrogen adoption with support from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). These organisations have introduced hydrogen-powered vehicles into their operations in the Geelong region, underlining the project’s practical viability.

Chief Strategy Officer Lachlan Pfeiffer said the initiative demonstrates Viva Energy’s broader strategy to diversify its energy portfolio. “By providing hydrogen as an alternative fuel, we are aiming to reduce emissions and contribute to the development of a more sustainable heavy transport sector in Australia,” he said. Pfeiffer noted that collaboration with government, industry, and local communities was critical to the project’s success.

The launch event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Victorian Minister for Climate Action, Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio, highlighting the project’s national significance.

FAST FACTS:

Electrolyser capacity: 1000kg of hydrogen per day – currently the largest in Australia.

Hydrogen dispensing: 300kg in under two hours; designed to refuel at least 10 trucks consecutively.

Project funding: $34 million from ARENA and $1 million from the Victorian Government.

Commercial reach: Ability to sell hydrogen to other commercial customers.

Viva Energy plans to announce additional hydrogen partners soon, broadening the hub’s impact across Australia’s clean transport landscape.