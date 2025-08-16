Australian automotive engineering specialist Premcar has made a surprise appearance on the world stage, with its branding spotted on the new Infiniti QX80 concepts revealed at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week.

The decals, visible on the QX80 Track Spec and QX80 Terrain Spec show cars, link the Melbourne-based company to Infiniti’s latest flagship SUV project. While Infiniti has not formally detailed Premcar’s role, the sighting highlights the growing international profile of the engineering outfit best known in Australia for its performance and off-road vehicle programs.

The QX80 Track Spec concept pushes Infiniti’s luxury SUV into performance territory, boasting over 650 horsepower from its reworked twin-turbo V6, larger brakes, aggressive bodywork and 24-inch wheels. Meanwhile, the QX80 Terrain Spec explores off-road adventure in comfort and style, featuring all-terrain tyres, an elevated ride height, rooftop tent and protective body cladding. Both were designed to showcase Infiniti’s evolving approach to performance and luxury, with clear cues toward production intent.

Premcar’s name appearing alongside the bold new concepts underscores its emergence as a sought-after partner in global vehicle programs. In a recent interview with Wheels, Premcar CEO Bernie Quinn described the company’s rapid expansion beyond its established role in Australia. Known for collaborations on high-performance utes and SUVs, Premcar has increasingly attracted international attention for its engineering expertise in powertrains, chassis development and specialist vehicle builds.

“This is a company that has grown from being seen as a niche player in Australia to one now working with major global manufacturers,” Quinn said at the time.

For Infiniti, Monterey Car Week provided the perfect setting to hint at its ambitions in the premium SUV space. For Premcar, being associated with such a showcase signals its growing relevance well beyond Australian shores.

The Infiniti QX80 Track Spec and Terrain Spec concepts remain show vehicles for now, but the presence of Premcar branding suggests Australia’s engineering know-how may well play a part in shaping their future.