Victoria’s long-running association with the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix appears under serious threat, with new reporting suggesting the MotoGP could be lost from Phillip Island after almost 30 years.

According to The Age, negotiations between the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) and MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna Sports have reached a critical impasse. While talks have been ongoing for months to extend the event’s current contract, sources familiar with the discussions say Dorna has pushed for the race to be relocated to Melbourne’s Albert Park if a new deal is to be agreed.

The demand is understood to have complicated negotiations with the Victorian government, which has reportedly increased its financial offer to retain the race at Phillip Island but is reluctant to fund the extensive infrastructure changes that would be required to stage a motorcycle event at Albert Park. Dorna’s stance reflects a broader shift in direction following its acquisition by Liberty Media, the owners of Formula 1, with street circuits now being more actively considered.

The Age reports that the stalemate has opened the door for rival bids, with the South Australian government holding discreet discussions with Dorna late last year about potentially hosting the Australian MotoGP on a street circuit in Adelaide.

A Victorian government spokesperson confirmed negotiations remain confidential but reiterated the state’s preference to keep the race at Phillip Island, describing the event as inseparable from the circuit and the Bass Coast region.

Phillip Island has hosted the MotoGP continuously since 1997 and has become one of the most celebrated stops on the global calendar, delivering significant tourism benefits. Circuit owner Andrew Fox told The Age that while he is not involved in negotiations, a motorcycle race at Albert Park would face major safety and community hurdles, including limited run-off space and potential environmental impacts.

Local leaders have also voiced concern. Bass Coast Shire mayor Rochelle Halstead said uncertainty surrounding the race has sparked strong community action, with thousands signing petitions urging the Allan government to secure the event’s future. The mayor said the MotoGP generates close to $100 million annually for the local economy and is central to the region’s identity.

Under the existing agreement, Phillip Island is scheduled to host the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix for the final time this October, leaving the race’s long-term future in Australia increasingly uncertain.