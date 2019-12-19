BMW has announced a new range of M Performance parts for its incoming facelifted 5 Series, including the M5 and its Competition halo model.

As per usual with these modification lines from the performance sub-brand, they’re aimed at sharpening a car’s look, garnishing the interior with added flair and bolstering performance with new brakes, exhausts and suspension springs.

Given the factory backing and engineering behind M Performance, most of the exterior parts – such as the front and rear diffusors – are made from carbon fibre and claimed to complement the car’s existing aerodynamics. But if you find the dark weave too subtle, there are also other ways to claim individuality, with unique M stripes available for the M5, while a crease-line hugging accent is available on the regular 5 Series.

A new steering wheel is offered inside that re-trims the standard one with Alcantara and adds a centre stripe. The paddles are finished in carbon while the M5 matches it with the gear shift selector. As usual stainless steel pedals and specialized floor mats are available.

But it gets serious underneath the car, with an M Performance 19-inch brake system offered for non-M 5 Series that add four-piston front calipers in red and ventilated discs. M5s can only option brake pads since they’re packing six-piston jobbies, but adjustable coilovers that lower it 5-20mm, a carbon fibre engine cover and innovative 863 M Y-Spoke wheels are also exclusive to the V8 twin-turbo range topper.

There’s also a special quad-tip exhaust system for the M5, all the way from the front axle, while you can fit regular petrol and diesel models with their own axle-back systems. All feature carbon-fibre tip finishers.

And finally, if you’re the fastidious type, there’s also an alcantara/carbon key case, special tyre bags for track wheels as well as a M5-only car cover.

BMW global has announced the parts will be made available after the facelifted 5 Series launches in the next couple months. Its Australia arm whether has confirmed they will be available Down Under on local cars. However current 5 Series will be incompatible with the new "side breathers" and diffusers, while the new M5 front splitter is also not back-compatible. For now, have a flick through the above gallery for more details, or peruse the full official parts list from BMW below.

"BMW M Performance Parts for the BMW 5 Series, the BMW M5 and the M5 Competition:

Exterior:

M Performance front attachment carbon left/right

M Performance front splitter carbon

M Performance decorative front grille carbon or high-gloss black

M Performance Air Breather carbon left/right

M Performance exterior mirror cap carbon left/right

M Performance side sill attachment carbon left/right

M Performance accentuation strip black/silver (not for M5/M5 Competition)

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance foiling motorsport stripes

M Performance side sill films left/right

M Performance rear bumper trim high-gloss black

M Performance rear diffusor carbon

M Performance rear diffusor black matt

M Performance rear spoiler Pro Carbon (for sedan only)

M Performance rear spoiler carbon (for sedan only)

M Performance rear spoiler black matt (for sedan only)

M Performance tailpipe finishers carbon (selected models)

M Performance tailpipe finishers chrome (selected models)

M Performance fuel filler cap carbon

Interior:

M Performance steering wheel

M Performance steering wheel trim carbon/Alcantara or carbon/leather

M Performance shift paddles carbon

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance steering wheel Pro

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance gear shift selector trim carbon

M Performance stainless steel pedals and footrest

M Performance floor mat

Drive, driving dynamics and wheels:

M Performance 19" brake system

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance sport brake pads

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance sport suspension

M Performance exhaust system for diesel (not for M5/M5 Competition)

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance engine cover carbon upgrade kit

19" M Performance forged wheels double spoke 786 M Jet Black matt, complete summer and winter wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)

20" M Performance forged wheel double spoke 669 M Bicolour (Jet Black matt, high-gloss milled), complete summer wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)

20" M Performance forged wheels double spoke 669 M Orbit Grey, complete summer wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)

20" M Performance for wheels multi-spoke 732 M Bicolour (Jet Black, high-gloss milled), complete summer wheel set (not for M5/M5 Competition)

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: 20" M Performance forged wheel Y‑spoke 863 M Ferric Grey matt, complete summer wheel set

Miscellaneous: