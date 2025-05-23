BMW has officially pulled the wraps off the highly anticipated M2 CS, with substantial powertrain and chassis upgrades coupled with aggressive styling and motorsport-inspired enhancements.

Building on the second-generation M2, which launched in 2022, the new CS follows a familiar formula seen on previous BMW M cars including the M3, M4, and M5.

As with those models, the CS badge signifies a significant leap in performance. While the standard M2 delivers 352kW and 600Nm of torque, the CS is expected to push beyond 373kW and 650Nm, thanks to a revised version of the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine. Power will be sent exclusively to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, with a manual option unlikely.

In terms of design, the M2 CS makes its performance intentions clear. The rear end now features a distinctive ducktail spoiler integrated into the bootlid, reminiscent of the M4 CSL. A new rear diffuser and a matte black front splitter add further visual punch, while a carbon-fibre roof and bespoke staggered gold wheels lend both flair and weight-saving benefits – though final kerbweight figures remain undisclosed.

Inside, the cabin gets a track-ready makeover with deep bucket seats, a carbon centre console, and plenty of ‘CS’ badging. M-branding is abundant, and new track-focused driving modes are expected to enhance the car’s on-circuit credentials.

UK pricing is still under wraps, but buyers should expect a noticeable premium over the standard M2’s £68,705 sticker. With first deliveries due in the coming months, time may be of the essence for interested customers. The new M2 CS is tipped to be a limited-run model, much like its predecessor, which was restricted to just 2,200 units globally.

With its blend of brute force, precise engineering, and motorsport heritage, the M2 CS is set to become the ultimate expression of BMW’s compact performance coupe—at least, until the next CS rolls around.