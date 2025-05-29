In a stunning demonstration of engineering prowess, the Praga Bohema has claimed the title of the fastest pure internal combustion production car to lap the former Top Gear Test Track in Surrey, UK – driven by ‘The Stig’.

Clocking a VBox-verified time of 1:09.8, the Czech-manufactured hypercar came within fractions of a second of the benchmark set by the hybrid-powered 850kW Aston Martin Valkyrie earlier this year.

Driven by Ben Collins – the mysterious ‘Stig’ on Top Gear – the Bohema showcased its track-focused design despite wearing standard road tyres. Remarkably, Collins drove the car to the circuit himself before unpacking his helmet and race suit from the car’s side storage pods and hitting the track. With just a handful of hot laps, Collins squeezed out sector times that hinted at even faster potential.

“Setting such a fast time on road tyres was such a thrill,” said Collins. “The Bohema might live for downforce, but its mix of light weight, aerodynamics, and raw combustion power held its own against the world’s elite hybrids.”

Powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine delivering 522kW and 750Nm of torque, the Bohema weighs just 1,000kg. The carbon fibre body, GT3-spec suspension, and carbon ceramic brakes translate into race car-level handling for the road. The aerodynamic package –developed in a Formula 1 wind tunnel – delivers over 900kg of downforce at 250km/h.

This latest achievement follows an intensive test program across circuits including Spa, Nürburgring, Zandvoort, and the Red Bull Ring. The record lap comes ahead of a major milestone for Praga: a triple customer handover at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. The event will mark the first US delivery and see new owners ascend the famous Hillclimb with Collins at the wheel.

Praga Cars owner Tomas Kasparek celebrated the milestone: “More than the lap time itself, this is a testament to the tireless efforts of our team – and Ben’s exceptional driving. Bohema proves that innovation and performance don’t have to rely on hybrid tech alone.”

With the supercar’s striking design captured by renowned photographer GF Williams and an enthusiastic reception anticipated at Goodwood, Praga’s Bohema is fast becoming a headline act in the world of high-performance motoring.