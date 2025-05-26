BYD will assume full control of its Australian vehicle import and distribution operations from July 2025, a full year ahead of schedule.

The move marks a major transition in the electric vehicle (EV) brand’s local growth strategy, with EVDirect – BYD’s launch partner – repositioning its role to focus on retail through a joint venture with Eagers Automotive.

EVDirect, which introduced BYD to the Australian market in 2022, has confirmed it will transfer national distributorship responsibilities to BYD Australia. Over the past three years, the company has delivered more than 50,000 new-energy vehicles and expanded the model range from one to six, helping BYD become one of Australia’s fastest-growing car brands.

“As the inaugural importer, we are proud to have overseen one of the most successful new car brand launches in Australian history,” said Luke Todd, Founder of EVDirect and incoming Executive Chairman of the new retail-focused joint venture, EVDealer Group (EVDG). “Phase One proved the BYD brand would thrive here. Phase Two will focus on making new-energy vehicle ownership easier and more accessible than ever.”

With BYD now taking charge of its import and distribution channels, EVDirect’s JV with Eagers Automotive will become BYD’s largest national sales and service platform. EVDG plans to expand its existing retail network and introduce new showroom and service formats to enhance customer experience.

David Smitherman, who has been appointed CEO of EVDG, said the joint venture is well-positioned to support BYD’s growth. “We are investing heavily in people, systems, and our dealer network to ensure we meet the growing demand for BYD vehicles. Our goal is to deliver a leading sales and aftersales experience for BYD customers.”

The change is expected to result in shorter vehicle wait times and improved stock availability, thanks to BYD’s right-hand-drive supply chain. Customers will also benefit from strengthened national after-sales support, provided through Eagers Automotive’s established network.

The transition reflects BYD’s confidence in the Australian market after a surge in sales.

April 2025 VFACTs figures showed BYD coming in at number 10 among the best-selling car brands in Australia, with its sales up 127.4 per cent year-on-year after the launch of new models like the Sealion 6 and Sealion 7 medium SUVs, and the Shark 6 ute.