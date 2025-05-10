BYD has officially launched the Sealion 07 DM-i, a mid-to-large-size hybrid SUV, in China, the fourth addition to the automaker’s popular Sealion family and a hybrid sibling to the all-electric Sealion 07 EV introduced earlier in May 2024.

The Sealion 07 DM-i comes in three variants – the 150 Pilot edition priced at RMB 169,800 (A$36,570), 150 Pilot plus edition at RMB 179,800 (A$38,725), and 135 Performance radar edition at RMB 205,800 ($A44,325). Built on BYD’s latest fifth-generation DM (Dual Mode) hybrid platform, known as DM 5.0, the vehicle promises enhanced fuel efficiency and improved hybrid performance.

Measuring 4880 mm in length, 1920 mm in width, and 1750 mm in height, with a 2820 mm wheelbase, the SUV is powered by a 1.5T engine delivering 115 kW of peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque. It features a 60-litre fuel tank and a standard 26.6 kWh blade battery, offering a CLTC electric range of up to 150 km. Combined, the hybrid system enables a driving range of up to 1320 km on a full charge and full tank.

The two entry-level models – considered as competitors to cars such as the Tesla Model Y and Toyota Kluger – are front-wheel-drive configurations with 200 kW peak power and 315 Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. The top-tier variant adds a 150 kW rear motor and delivers 340 Nm of additional torque, reaching 0–100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

In terms of technology, the lower two variants are equipped with the God’s Eye C driver assistance system and DiPilot 100, supporting highway NOA (Navigate on Autopilot). The premium model features God’s Eye B and DiPilot 300, extending NOA capabilities to urban areas. All versions come with BYD’s DiLink 100 infotainment and an AI voice assistant powered by DeepSeek.

The Sealion 07 DM-i also supports the Ling Yuan drone system, developed in collaboration with DJI.

No word yet on whether the new hybrid will be sold in Australia though BYD’s Chinese executives have indicated global sales are imminent as part of its expansion of the Sealion offering.