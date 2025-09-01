BYD has confirmed the launch of a new addition to its plug-in hybrid SUV line-up, with the SEALION 6 Premium Extended Range officially on sale across Australia from September 1.

The new model joins the Sealion 6 Dynamic Extended Range and builds on the success of the broader line-up. So far this year, more than 5500 Sealion 6s have sold here, making the model the nation’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV.

Central to the new Premium Extended Range is a larger 26.6kWh Blade Battery, a 45 per cent increase in capacity compared to the Premium Standard Range’s 18.3kWh unit. The result is EV-only driving range climbs from about 80km to nearly 130km (NEDC) depending on conditions.

Combined with BYD’s DM-i (Dual Mode – Intelligent) hybrid system, the Sealion 6 Premium Extended Range delivers a total driving range of roughly 1000km. The system also brings a boost in performance, with 253kW of power enabling 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 5.5 seconds.

With the average Australian commute measuring only around 30km per day, the new variant offers the potential to operate as a near full-time EV during the week, while its extended range hybrid system ensures flexibility for longer trips. Fuel economy cites official consumption figures of just 1.1L/100km, ahead of most conventional hybrids that typically average over 4.8L/100km.

The Sealion 6 Premium Extended Range is priced from $52,990 plus on-road costs, and comes with a choice of two interior finishes and four exterior colours: Arctic White, Stone Grey, Harbour Grey, and Cosmos Black.

BYD says the combination of sleek styling, greater personalisation and efficiency gains will help the Sealion 6 Premium Extended Range appeal to Australian SUV buyers.