EV batteries don’t last! That’s the knock, but how true is it?

Real-world Australian data on the battery performance of second-hand electric vehicles has revealed that they are lasting longer and are more reliable than first thought.

Pickles, an auction house trading thousands of vehicles annually across Australia, surveyed 250 used electric vehicles in its stock and found an average of 90.1 percent battery retention in EVs that have travelled 120,000km.

This means that an EV battery on average in Australia would retain 90.1 percent of its range after almost a decade of driving, and that second-hand buyers don’t necessarily need to replace the battery pack, thus potentially removing a perceived obstacle to buying a used electric vehicle.

7

Brendon Green, Pickles General Manager, Automotive Solutions, said the results are in line with manufacturer expectations, but they are well ahead of the minimums outlined in warranties.