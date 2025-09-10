Ferrari has pulled the covers off the 849 Testarossa Spider, an open-top plug-in hybrid that replaces the SF90 Spider and reclaims one of Maranello’s most storied badges. Marrying a re-engineered twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors, the new range-topper delivers a combined 1,050 cv—50 cv more than its predecessor—while promising genuine everyday usability and the sensory hit only a roof-down Ferrari can provide.

At the core is Ferrari’s latest evolution of its award-winning 3.9-litre V8 (project code F154FC). Extensively revised with a larger turbo, new cylinder heads and lightweight hardware, the engine alone produces 830 cv and a class-leading 208 cv/litre specific output. A rear-mounted MGU-K motor teams with two front-axle units to create on-demand e-AWD with torque vectoring, sharpening both traction and turn-in. Power flows from a 7.45 kWh lithium-ion battery, yielding up to 25 km of silent running in eDrive and supplemented by Hybrid, Performance and Qualify modes selected via the e-Manettino.

The Spider pairs its headline performance with signature Ferrari tactility. Brake-by-wire hardware and the ABS Evo controller improve precision and repeatability, while a redesigned spring and damper package enhances grip at the limit without sacrificing ride quality. Ferrari’s FIVE (Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator) digital twin estimates key dynamics such as yaw and speed in real time, allowing finer control of traction, differential and e4WD systems. Despite additional hybrid complexity, extensive light-weighting—down to titanium fasteners and recycled-aluminium castings—helps the Spider match the SF90 Spider’s mass and achieve the best power-to-weight ratio of any current series Ferrari.

As a Spider, it had to deliver drama top-down. The retractable hardtop opens or closes in 14 seconds at up to 45 km/h, effectively giving owners both a coupé and a roadster in one. A patented “wind stop” system—ducting integrated behind the seats that captures airflow and redeploys it low in the cabin—cuts turbulence, so occupants can enjoy the V8’s intensified soundtrack without buffeting. Ferrari has tuned the exhaust timbre and revised upshift calibration (inspired by the SF90 XX Stradale) for crisper, racier acoustic fireworks, especially in Race mode as the engine climbs toward its 8,300 rpm limiter.

Design-wise, the 849 Testarossa Spider channels 1970s Sports Prototypes and the 512 S, blending sharp graphic lines with sculptural surfacing. The double-tail rear architecture integrates an active spoiler that flips between low-drag and high-downforce settings in under a second. Aerodynamic performance is serious: 415 kg of total load at 250 km/h—25 kg up on the SF90 Spider—alongside a 15% cooling boost for the powertrain and brakes. Underneath, a redesigned front underfloor with cascading vortex generators contributes 35% of the total downforce, while a multi-level rear diffuser trims drag by 10% relative to its predecessor.

Inside, the cockpit wraps around the driver with a horizontal dash, mechanical switchgear on a new steering wheel (yes, a proper red start button), and Ferrari’s signature gated-style selector integrated into a “central sail” motif. A new HMI simplifies interaction, and connectivity includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless charging, backed by the MyFerrari Connect app.

For track-leaning clients, the Assetto Fiorano package sheds about 30 kg via composite and titanium components, adds stiffer Multimatic dampers and larger aero elements—including twin rear wings that can triple vertical load versus the standard twin-tail setup. Bespoke colours (Rosso Fiammante, Giallo Ambra), a new Giallo Siena Alcantara interior, and forged or carbon wheels expand personalisation options.

With ferocious hybrid power, roof-down theatre and meticulous aero, the 849 Testarossa Spider crowns Ferrari’s open-top range—and ensures the Testarossa name roars anew in the modern era.

Performance

Maximum speed >330 km/h 0-100 km/h <2.3 s 0-200 km/h 6.5 s 100-0 km/h 28.5 m Fiorano lap time 1′ 18″ 100

Engine