Detectives are investigating the burglary of a Balwyn North home in which four luxury cars, including a Ferrari worth around $1 million, were stolen while a family slept inside.

Police say the incident occurred at a property on Greythorn Road at about 1.30am on August 15.

A man allegedly entered the home and took four sets of car keys, along with a wallet and a pair of AirPods. Over the next three hours, the man is believed to have returned repeatedly to the garage and carport, driving away with each vehicle one by one.

The cars taken were:

A red 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Coupe, registration AYV298, with a distinctive black and white racing stripe down the centre. Police estimate its value at approximately $1 million (above, main pic).

A green/teal 2024 BMW M3 Wagon, registration DFR369 (above, main pic).

A black 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLS63, registration XLE930.

A black 2011 BMW 135i, registration XTB851.

All four vehicles remain missing.

Boroondara Crime Investigation Unit detectives have released images of the stolen Ferrari and BMW, along with CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police are appealing to the public for information, urging anyone who may have seen the cars, or who recognises the man in the CCTV, to come forward.

A black version of the BMW 135i was also stolen

“Four high-performance vehicles were stolen from one property while a family was inside. We are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or has dashcam footage from the night to contact investigators,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.