A glow-in-the-dark road safety innovation trialled in New South Wales has been hailed a success, with authorities confirming plans to expand the photoluminescent line markings to other high-risk areas across the state.

The luminous markings, which absorb sunlight during the day and emit a soft glow at night, were first tested in December 2024 on a 200-metre section of Bulli Pass – a steep and winding stretch south of Sydney known for frequent near misses. The location, frequently used by trucks and motorcyclists, recorded 125 near-accidents in just 12 months prior to the trial.

Installed partway down the pass to improve visibility around a sharp bend, the markings have significantly improved night-time safety. Transport for NSW told Yahoo News that the site recorded a 67 per cent drop in near misses during dark hours. The trial’s early success has prompted the agency to identify and assess further sites where the technology could be deployed.

1

A Transport for NSW spokesperson explained the glow markings aim to improve visibility in low-light and poor weather conditions, particularly on roads where traditional street lighting is impractical. “The benefit of the glow was greatest in improving visibility beyond the range of vehicle headlights,” the spokesperson said. “When fully charged, it increased line detectability to just below daylight levels.”

Community feedback has also been positive. Around 83 per cent of surveyed drivers reported feeling greater confidence navigating the hazard-prone descent thanks to the glowing lines.

Advocates say the technology could support broader road safety objectives, such as Australia’s target to eliminate serious road injuries and fatalities by 2050.

Clive Todd, founder of glow-paint company Lihten, said the environmentally friendly technology has wide potential. “It could be used anywhere visibility is critical – roads, bike paths, airstrips, even helicopter pads,” he said. “It saves energy, reduces risk, and ultimately, could help save lives.”