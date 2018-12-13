Subscribe
News

Goodyear pays redundant workforce in tyres

Factory shuttered, severance pay is black and round

13 Dec 2018
Andy Enright
Siteassets Authors Andy Enright
Goodyear Jpg
Gallery1

GOODYEAR Tire & Rubber is but one of many companies pulling the plug on strife-riven Venezuela, its plant in the City of Valencia closing its doors this week.

As part of the severance deal, redundant workers received ten tyres each.

MORE WhichCar 2018 Tyre Test: The Basics

More than 1200 employees were laid off, arriving at the plant to find doors locked and a simple message posted on the staff entrance, “Goodyear Venezuela has been forced to cease operations.”

But hey, they’ve got some tyres, which is a big plus, although giving them a number not divisible by four seems a bit of an oversight.

Political unrest and economic conditions brought about, in part, by US sanctions have made Goodyear’s manufacturing facility untenable.

With inflation predicted to top 1 million percent by the end of the year, perhaps a few tyres might not be the comically token gesture they at first appear.

The Venezuelan government has stepped in, asking asked the attorney general's office to launch a criminal investigation into "this act of sabotage and boycott."

It also oversaw the transfer of holdings from tyre manufacturer Pirelli, who pulled the plug on Venezuelan operations in August after 28 years manufacturing in country.

It’s not known whether Pirelli viewed its Venezuelan profits forecast as supersoft, ultrasoft or hypersoft.

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Wheels magazine

Subscribe to Wheels Magazine and save up to 44%
Get your monthly fix of news, reviews and stories on the greatest cars and minds in the automotive world.

Subscribe

 

NEWS

2021 McLaren Elva
News

McLaren fits windscreen to Elva

The windscreen-less hypercar loses its USP

2 days ago
James Robinson
Andy Enright
Editor
MOTOR's editor brings over 20 years of experience to the hot seat. Originally based in Europe, Enright has notched up over 1000 laps of the Nordschlife without bending anything and has an enviable contact book. Remains utterly befuddled by fine dining options.
Siteassets Authors Andy Enright

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.