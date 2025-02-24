Green power: Aston Martin x Girard-Perregaux limited edition chronograph

Any self-respecting heritage car company needs a partnership with a similarly storied watchmaker these days, and Aston Martin is no exception.
It has collaborated with Girard-Perregaux – the fine Swiss watchmaker founded in 1791 – since 2021, producing six timepieces in the intervening period.
This new limited edition Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition may be the most fully realised timepiece to emerge yet from the partnership.
A release of 188 pieces, the new watch is distinguished by its use of Aston Martin’s long association with the famous colour, British Racing Green. Aston Martins in green were used from 1922 when race drivers took to the track in national colours.
In fact, Aston Martin now has offers nine exclusive shades of green to customers within its core colour palette, plus further options through its bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin.
The colour inspiration is immediately seen on the dial, an iridescent shade of green from Aston Martin’s automotive paint palette that required 14 intricate production steps to create. The half-skeleton hands, meanwhile, take inspiration from the grille of an Aston Martin.
The 42mm case is created from grade five titanium, a material that was used in the production of the marque’s hypercar, Valkyrie, and which ensures both lightness and durability for the wearer. A slim chronograph, the case and bracelet bear both brushed and polished surfaces in the tradition of the Laureato.
The caseback bears an etch of the Aston Martin logo, through which can be seen GP’s in-house automatic GP03300 calibre movement, which delivers 46 hours of power reserve. The finely wrought chrono is water resistant to 100 metres and enclosed via a titanium integrated bracelet with butterfly clasp.
A statement watch for those who prize the history and artistry of two masters in their respective fields.
