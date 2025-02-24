Green power: Aston Martin x Girard-Perregaux limited edition chronograph

Any self-respecting heritage car company needs a partnership with a similarly storied watchmaker these days, and Aston Martin is no exception.

It has collaborated with Girard-Perregaux – the fine Swiss watchmaker founded in 1791 – since 2021, producing six timepieces in the intervening period.

This new limited edition Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition may be the most fully realised timepiece to emerge yet from the partnership.

A release of 188 pieces, the new watch is distinguished by its use of Aston Martin’s long association with the famous colour, British Racing Green. Aston Martins in green were used from 1922 when race drivers took to the track in national colours.