Hispano Suiza Carmen revealed: 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Meet the 750kW electric car that takes its styling straight out of the 1930s

Chris Thompson
Hispano Suiza Carmen 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Feast your eyes, if it’s to your taste, on the Hispano Suiza Carmen electric supercar.

It marks the ‘world stage’ return of the little-known Spanish brand, which has been flying under the radar for most of its 115 year history.

Hispano Suiza calls the Carmen a ‘hyperlux’ grand touring car, with the design and intended elegance of the 1938 Hispano Suiza H6C Dubonnet Xenia.

While its stunning design might spark debate, the performance figures Hispano Suiza claim are hiding beneath its swoopy body are impressive.

Hispano Suiza Carmen Rear Jpg
The rear wheels are powered by two 375kW permanent-magnet synchronous motors, one each, resulting in a total of 750kW for the 1,690kg mass.

Not only is 444kW-per-tonne nothing to scoff at, but Hispano Suiza says the Carmen is able to hit 100km/h in less than three seconds.

It says a ‘T-shaped’ batterly layout “running as a central spine of the car and behind the seats,” is important to the Carmen’s stability and structure within the carbon fibre monocoque.

Hispano Suiza Carmen Front Jpg
While the car is inspired by the design of the unique H6C Dubonnet Xenia, Hispano Suiza says the car is actually named for and inspired by the company president’s late mother, Carmen.

“The production car world premiere is the realisation of a lifelong ambition for the Suqué Mateu family and, in particular, for Miguel Suqué Mateu, current president of Hispano Suiza and great-grandson of the brand’s founder [Damián Mateu].

“The Carmen is inspired by the unique style and elegance of Mr Suqué Mateu’s mother, Carmen Mateu.”

Hispano Suiza Carmen Side Jpg
Only 19 of these rather pricey (€1.5 million, or AUD$2.4 million before taxes) electric supercars will be built between this year and 2021.

Chris Thompson
Contributor

