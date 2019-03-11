Hispano Suiza Carmen revealed: 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Feast your eyes, if it’s to your taste, on the Hispano Suiza Carmen electric supercar. It marks the ‘world stage’ return of the little-known Spanish brand, which has been flying under the radar for most of its 115 year history. Hispano Suiza calls the Carmen a ‘hyperlux’ grand touring car, with the design and intended elegance of the 1938 Hispano Suiza H6C Dubonnet Xenia. Another electric supercar revealed: the Pininfarina Battista

While its stunning design might spark debate, the performance figures Hispano Suiza claim are hiding beneath its swoopy body are impressive. 9 The rear wheels are powered by two 375kW permanent-magnet synchronous motors, one each, resulting in a total of 750kW for the 1,690kg mass. Not only is 444kW-per-tonne nothing to scoff at, but Hispano Suiza says the Carmen is able to hit 100km/h in less than three seconds. MORE The best modernised classic cars It says a ‘T-shaped’ batterly layout “running as a central spine of the car and behind the seats,” is important to the Carmen’s stability and structure within the carbon fibre monocoque. 9 While the car is inspired by the design of the unique H6C Dubonnet Xenia, Hispano Suiza says the car is actually named for and inspired by the company president’s late mother, Carmen.