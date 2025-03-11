Hyundai breaks tradition in naming new CEO for Australia

Hyundai has broken with tradition by naming a non-Korean as Chief Executive Officer of its Australian operation for the first time. Don Romano, a Californian, has been announced as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor Company Australia (HMCA) and Advisor for Hyundai Motor Asia & Pacific Region, effective immediately. 4 The former cargo pilot comes from 10 years as President and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada (HAC), where he oversaw a period of record growth, and crowns a 40 year-career in the automotive industry. He will oversee both the Hyundai and Genesis brands in this territory.

Mr. Romano will replace current HMCA CEO Ted Lee, who after a successful three-year tenure will remain in Australia in an Executive Support role as HMCA CEC (Chief Executive Coordinator). Under Mr Romano’s stewardship of the Canadian operation, Hyundai became the country’s second-largest import brand and fourth-largest automotive brand overall, with a network of 226 Hyundai Dealers and 31 Genesis distributors nationwide. 4 He also piloted the company to become Canada’s largest mainstream seller of electric vehicles, as well as setting an all-time annual sales record in 2024 of 138,755. He achieved market share growth for Hyundai in Canada from 7.3 percent to 8.2 per cent.