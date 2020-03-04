The Lotus model range in Australia has a new top dog, with the Lotus Evora GT410 now sitting above the rest of the British sports car maker’s other models and badges.

With two versions, the standard GT410 and the ‘GT410 Sport’, Lotus brings four new choices to its local showrooms – each version is available in either manual or with Lotus' Intelligent Precision Shift (IPS) six-speed auto.

The new model starts from a MRLP of $189,990 for the manual Evora GT 410, with the manual version of the Evora GT410 Sport at $194,990. Optioning IPS adds $4000 to the pricetag.

2019 Lotus Evora GT410 driven!

All four versions run the same midship supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine, producing 306kW and 410Nm fed to the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2-shod) rear wheels (with Sport 4S tyres if you don’t option the Sport pack via your gearbox of choice.

Manual cars also have a Torsen limited-slip diff, though will hit 100km/h in a claimed 4.2 seconds with either transmission.

Pulling up is handled by a set of four-piston AP racing callipers all round, clamping cross-drilled 370mm discs at the front and 350mm discs at the rear.

Celebrating the Lotus Elise as a proper driver's car

The Sport features a focussed suspension setup with Bilstein dampers and Eibach springs, but the standard GT 410 comes with a setup called ‘Touring’ by Lotus, which employs “Bilstein dampers to ensure compliance without sacrificing handling.”

Lotus at PCOTY 2020: Exige Sport 410 takes 6th

Of course, as the ‘comfy’ Lotus, the Evora GT is designed to be able to be driven regularly, and thus features a pair of heated Sparco seats, trimmed in leather matching that of the steering wheel.

An infotainment screen draws a line of difference from Lotus’ more track-oriented models, while a reversing camera and navigation provide some creature comforts.

“The new Evora GT 410 brings a two-tiered Evora lineup to the Australian market, giving customers more options to design an Evora to suit their needs,” says Lotus Cars Australia CEO, Lee Knappett.

“While it retains the exciting dynamic qualities of the GT 410 Sport, the GT 410’s strength is in its enhanced grand touring and daily drive capability.

“With the Touring suspension package, more road-oriented tyres and a focus on interior comfort, the Evora GT 410 is a car you can enjoy as much on the work commute as the race track.”

The Lotus Evora GT 410 and 410 Sport are available to order now from Lotus Cars Australia.