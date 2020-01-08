With Australia seeing one of its worst climate disasters unfolding as this story goes to publish, many Aussies are digging deep or doing what they can to help those who’ve been affected by the bushfires spread across several states.

As a relatively prominent figure in the Australian car enthusiast scene, World Time Attack Challenge CEO Ian Baker is using his reach to raise some much-needed funding by selling one of his prized possessions, an exhaust header from Mark Webber’s 2010 Red Bull Renault Formula One car.

While the car itself wasn’t a championship winner, Webber’s teammate Vettel took out the top spot for the year. Webber finished third (trailing Fernando Alonso, but ahead of Lewis Hamilton), but won four races along the way with an additional six podiums.

Baker says it’s hard for him to let go of the Renault V8’s header, but he sees a need for something good to be made of it.

“I figure I should do my bit to help with the tragic fire catastrophe that has affected so many of my fellow Australians.

“This [is] the LHS header system as used on the 2010 Red Bull RB6 Formula One car driven by Australian legend Mark Webber.

“This was my treasure for so many years and I had no intention of ever selling it, but with so many people without homes this is the least I can do.”

He says the entire sale amount will be donated to the Red Cross, with the bidding sitting at $2500 as this story goes to publish.

Elsewhere in the world of F1, Webber himself has posted on Instagram about raising funds for the WIRES Wildlife Rescue, while F1 champ Lewis Hamilton has ‘Grammed plenty of information about the fires and the effects they’re having to his 14 million followers.

“I’m donating $500K to support @wireswildliferescue, @wwf_australia, and the Rural Fire Services. If you are able and haven’t already, you can donate too. Every little helps,” Hamilton writes.

If you’re interested in bidding on the Red Bull engine headers, you can check out the listing here.