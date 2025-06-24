Mazda’s ambition to revive its rotary-powered sports car heritage is gaining traction, with the striking Iconic SP concept providing a clear vision for what could become a modern-day RX-7 successor.

First unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, the Viola Red coupe garnered widespread attention for its classic long-nose silhouette, flared haunches, and 2+2 layout. Design chief Masashi Nakayama described it as a “pure sports car,” evoking the spirit of the iconic RX-7 – but the company insists it won’t replace the smaller, beloved MX-5.

Instead, the Iconic SP is poised to complement the MX-5, offering enthusiasts a larger, more powerful alternative. Mazda CTO Ryuichi Umeshita has told Motor Trend the car is “a good successor to RX-7,” featuring a range-extender hybrid powertrain that pairs a dual-rotor rotary engine with an electric motor, expected to produce around 365 horsepower. A second variant, with the rotary engine as the main drive source, is also under consideration.

Mazda’s rotary engine development team, made up of veterans from the RX-7 and RX-8 eras, has engineered a new generation of the unique powertrain that meets modern emissions standards. The engine made its comeback in the MX-30, but Umeshita confirmed this new version offers greater efficiency and power. While a pure EV version of the SP isn’t on the cards yet, Mazda hasn’t ruled it out.

Though no firm production timeline has been set, Umeshita says the technology will be ready soon – but not within 2025. Launch timing remains tied to finalising a business case in a challenging economic environment.

As for the nameplate? Speculation ranges from RX-9 to a new moniker entirely, though Umeshita rules out a return to “Cosmo.” Mazda President Masahiro Moro has expressed his enthusiasm for an RX-7 revival, underscoring the car’s importance to the brand.

Looking ahead, Mazda’s first in-house electric vehicle will debut in 2027, on a modular platform compatible with multiple powertrains. The brand’s EV approach, backed by a partnership with Panasonic, will prioritize flexibility and long-term sustainability – staying true to Mazda’s “intentional follower” philosophy.