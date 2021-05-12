Subscribe
Mini to introduce fully electric convertible by 2025

Drop-top Mini will be made in China by Great Wall 

12 May 2021
James Robinson
2021 Mini Convertible

Talking points

  • Release expected by 2025
  • Will be based on the new Mini Hatch, which is set to go on sale in 2023
  • EV Convertible will be built in China by Great Wall, as part of the 'Spotlight' joint venture with BMW

Mini has announced that its next-generation hatch will spawn an all-electric convertible variant, and it’s slated for a 2025 release. 

That means the EV drop-top will hit the road two years after the next-generation Mini hatch goes on sale, in 2023. 

Not much is known about the new Mini at this stage, but the British automaker has previously said that its next hatch will be the most important since BMW took ownership of the iconic marque back in 2001. 

The 2021 Mini Convertible

Both petrol and electric power options are expected for the next edition of the moniker, however, while details about its platform remain a mystery, it’s thought that the chassis architecture could be the brand’s first that’s been designed primarily for battery power.

2023 is also the same year that Mini will start producing all of its electric vehicles in China, as part of the 'Spotlight' joint venture between BMW and Chinese automaker Great Wall. 

The original 2004 Mini Cabrio

Since its initial unveiling as the Cabrio at the Geneva Motor Show back in 2004, the topless Mini has been a popular niche in several markets across the globe, at times accounting for up to 20 per cent of all mini sales. 

Therefore, it makes total sense that the ever-vogue open-top cruiser would be fitted with the most vogue powertrain of the moment. 

And who knows, if the chassis architecture of the new Mini features a skateboard-style set-up with the batteries located on the floor, the new Convertible may have a whole lot less chassis flex than its current namesake.

