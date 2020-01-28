This is it. After thrashing a Camaro ZL1 along some open roads and blasting a Lotus Exige around The Bend Motorsport Park.

After cruising past Adelaide in a Toyota Supra and being completely bewildered by the abilities of a certain very large AMG.

We can announce the Performance Car of the Year for 2020.

Go no further if you don’t want to find out that the winner of the PCOTY 2020 trophy is…

The Porsche 992 911 Carrera S.

We won’t give you all the details here, you’ll have to read the February issue of MOTOR Magazine for that, which goes on sale Feb 6, but what we can tell you is the judges were blown away by how consistent the 911’s improvement is generation by generation.

Our first look: the 992 911 Carrera S driven

It’s only a ‘low-spec’ for a 911, with Turbos and GT cars still on the way, but the Carrera S managed to pip its opponents by pretty much just being good at everything, in true 911 style.

It lapped The Bend’s West Circuit in 1:30.4 with Michael Almond at the wheel, after which he said the car was “quite nice” to drive.

Okay so he was holding back a little, but there were really no complaints from Almond, where other cars had at least minor issues that stopped his speed-focused racing driver brain from being able to really get in tune with them on track.

MOTOR Editor Dylan Campbell made the announcement on Thursday January 30 in front of a crowd of industry VIPs at the Australian Motoring Awards, where Wheels Magazine, 4X4 Australia, and WhichCar all also announced their biggest annual awards.