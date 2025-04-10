Upstart brand Polestar has notched a 12 per cent increase in Australian sales for the first quarter of 2025 versus the corresponding quarter last year, despite the market for EVs softening.

The Electric Vehicle Council sales data backs up international sales data from the Swedish brand (owned by Volvo and Chinese company Geely), which showed a 76 per cent increase in international sales in Q1 2025 compared with Q1 2024, or an estimated volume of 12,304 cars.

Polestar said sales are supported by “a growing uptake of newer models and the ongoing transition to an active selling model”.

Australia Polestar 2 Long range Dual motor with Performance pack

“We are on the right track and doing the right things,” said Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, said. “I’m pleased with the progress we are making in transforming our commercial operations. With a more active selling model, more retail partners and attractive cars, we are delivering results. At the same time, we are monitoring closely and assessing the volatile geopolitical environment and will adapt as needed.”



“We’re very pleased to see that our new model line-up is resonating with Australians following the introduction of two SUVs,” said Scott Maynard, Head of Polestar Australia.

Australia Polestar 4 Long range Single motor

“We’ve grown our retail footprint by 50 per cent on last year to make Polestar more accessible to our customers, which has transformed our retail operations. Our retail partners are doing a remarkable job for the brand and we’re looking forward to new, purpose-built retail spaces coming online in the next quarter.”

Polestar expects to publish its full-year results for 2024 by the end of April 2025.