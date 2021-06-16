Snapshot
- Wingless GT3 returns in 992 guise
- Same tech specs as regular GT3 with PDK available for the first time
- New Australian-only variant coming to mark 70 years of Porsche locally
The Porsche GT3 range has again expanded with the popular GT3 Touring package making a return, being released today for the 992 generation of the 911.
Based on the track-focused 911 GT3, the Touring package is available with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the seven-speed PDK being available for the first time at no extra cost.
Retaining the same 4.0-litre flat-six engine as the GT3, the Touring sends 375kW and 470Nm to the back wheels, achieving a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds thanks to its kerb weight of just over 1400kg.
Visually, the Touring is almost identical to the normal GT3 apart from the lack of a rear wing, a tradition which started when the package was first offered in the 991 GT3.
The silver and optional black trim across the Touring's body also subtly set it apart from the GT3, though the interior demonstrates the biggest difference with black leather covering the steering wheel, gear lever, centre console and door handles.
Porsche allows customers to add other optional features for the GT3 on the Touring, including different variations of exterior and wheel colours, upgraded audio systems and the Chrono package, which adds an analogue and digital lap timer for track work.
With the release of the GT3 Touring worldwide, Porsche Australia announced we will also be receiving a special edition version, dubbed the 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition.
Doing what it says on the box, the Australia Edition is being built to commemorate 70 years since the first Porsches were delivered Down Under – a pair of 356s, imported by Norman Hamilton in 1951.
The Australia Edition will be painted in a bespoke 'fish silver grey metallic' finish, a tribute to the fish silver grey paint one of the two 356s was delivered in.
In addition to the unique paint, the Australia Edition scores other special touches to separate it from the GT3 Touring upon which it's based, including:
- Wheels painted in darksilver with wheel rim borders painted in fish silver grey metallic
- Badge on B-pillars with Australian flag and '70 Years Porsche Australia Edition' lettering in silver
- Full bucket seats in leather graphite blue with seat inlays in Madraskaro check fabric in graphite blue and crayon colour
- Dashboard trim painted in fish silver grey metallic with 'GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition' lettering in black
- Centre console trim painted in fish silver grey metallic
- Storage compartment lid with embossing of logo '70'
- Gear shift pattern on gear lever in crayon
- Door sill guards in brushed aluminium in black with 'GT3' (illuminated) and '70 Years Porsche Australia Edition' lettering
- GT3 multi-function sports steering wheel with 12-o’clock marker in crayon
- Vehicle keys painted in fish silver grey metallic
- Key pouch in leather in black and graphite blue with stitching in crayon
- Indoor-car-cover in graphite blue with piping in crayon and 'GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition' lettering on the sides in crayon as well as the 'Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur' logo on the front in crayon
As well as the range of visual differences to the GT3 Touring, the Australia Edition also scores a variety of extras which are usually an option on the rest of the GT3 range, such as:
- Chrono package including preparation for lap trigger
- Light design package with additional ambient lighting
- Touring package exterior painted in black (tailpipe trims and side window sills), with 'Porsche' logo on rear painted in lightsilver
- Tinted LED main headlights including Porsche dynamic light system (PDLS)
- Brake calipers painted in high-gloss black
- Wheels painted in satin darksilver
- Lightweight full bucket seats with Porsche crest embossed on headrests
- Roof lining and sun visors in Race-Tex
- Leather interior Exclusive Manufaktur in two-tone combination of graphite blue and black
- Loud speaker trims painted in interior colour
- Cup holder trims in leather
- Extended package leather interior Exclusive Manufaktur
- Storage package
- Interior package with decorative stitching in crayon
- BOSE surround sound system
Porsche Cars Australia CEO, Sam Curtis, said the special edition vehicle reflects the long relationship between the brand and its Australian customers.
"Exclusivity and customisation have been synonymous with Porsche for decades," said Mr Curtis.
"It is fitting that this special edition features exclusive elements that link back to one of the two first Porsche sportscars imported to Australia by Norman Hamilton 70 years ago.
"The 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition will be another special Porsche sportscar that I’m sure will excite fans of the brand for many years to come."
The GT3 Touring lands in Australia with a recommended retail price of $369,700, while the Australia Edition will set prospective buyers back $494,400, an increase of nearly $125,000.
