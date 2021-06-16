Snapshot Wingless GT3 returns in 992 guise

The Porsche GT3 range has again expanded with the popular GT3 Touring package making a return, being released today for the 992 generation of the 911.

Based on the track-focused 911 GT3, the Touring package is available with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the seven-speed PDK being available for the first time at no extra cost.

Retaining the same 4.0-litre flat-six engine as the GT3, the Touring sends 375kW and 470Nm to the back wheels, achieving a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds thanks to its kerb weight of just over 1400kg.

Visually, the Touring is almost identical to the normal GT3 apart from the lack of a rear wing, a tradition which started when the package was first offered in the 991 GT3.

The silver and optional black trim across the Touring's body also subtly set it apart from the GT3, though the interior demonstrates the biggest difference with black leather covering the steering wheel, gear lever, centre console and door handles.

Porsche allows customers to add other optional features for the GT3 on the Touring, including different variations of exterior and wheel colours, upgraded audio systems and the Chrono package, which adds an analogue and digital lap timer for track work.

With the release of the GT3 Touring worldwide, Porsche Australia announced we will also be receiving a special edition version, dubbed the 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition.