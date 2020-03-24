A supercharged V8 super ute is about to be unleashed onto the world by Ram, and we are pretty bloody excited.

The Ram 1500 Rebel TRX is due to be revealed next week, with the American pick-up set to up the ante and land a blow on Ford’s ultra-popular F-150 Raptor.

What sets the Ram TRX apart is its engine, which is said to be the Hellcat unit that has been the halo pwerplant in the Dodge range and is also fitted to the crazed Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Read next: Armoured AWD Dodge Charger Hellcat offered to US police

The 6.2-litre supercharged Hemi V8 can be delivered in Hellcat, Redeye, or Demon specification, producing 522kW, 534kW and 594kW respectively.

It’s unclear which version will be fitted to the TRX, but industry speculation suggests the base Hellcat 522kW/868Nm version is a shoo-in for the lead role.

Even in its least powerful guise (least being a loose term in this setting), the blown V8 would make the Ram TRX the most powerful dual-cab ute in the world.

Power will be sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Spy shots of the interior have revealed that several different drive modes will be available for the driver to select.

American pick-ups aren’t big on subtlety, so expect flared arches, meaty wheels and tyres, bulging bonnets, and rock-smashing bumpers.

The suspension will receive a working over to match the new engine. Expect beefed up control arms and suspension links, wider track, long-travel shocks, and ARB air-lockers on each axle.

Read next: What is the coolest ute of all time?

Timing for the TRX’s reveal has been cleverly calculated by Ram, with its biggest competitor the Ford F-150 Raptor currently at the end of its life cycle. A new generation Raptor is currently in development.

An official reveal for the TRX has been slated for August 17 in North America, while production is expected to begin later this year, with showroom deliveries likely to start early next year.

But, what about Australia?

Ram Trucks Australia is keen for the mega ute to make its way Down Under.

Distributed locally by ATECO with approval from North America, Ram Trucks are re-engineered to right-hand drive in Clayton.

The big American pick-ups are enjoying a sales boom this year, while the rest of the industry struggles.

Officially, there is no word on if or when the TRX will be available in Australia.

However, it’s no secret that Australians love their fast utes, and Wheels understands the local distributor is eager to have the TRX available locally as a halo for its growing range, and are currently deep in discussions to make an Aussie arrival a reality.

The TRX would be the most expensive Ram available, sitting atop the DT (due in 2021), as well as the existing DS Laramie and Express models.

Read next: Why you shouldn’t buy a new dual-cab ute just yet

Demand in the US will largely dictate when Australia will receive the TRX, while ATECO and contractor partners like Walkinshaw will need to complete an evaluation on the re-engineering process for the high-powered pick-up.

Currently it is too early for an estimation on when the TRX will arrive in Australian showrooms, but it could be well over a year. Price? It’ll be more expensive than anything currently offered by Ram.

Sign-up here to get the weekly Wheels highlights