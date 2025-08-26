The latest issue of Wheels is packed with road trips, first drives, and deep dives into automotive history and culture.

Leading the features and on the cover is an epic challenge: Andy Enright takes the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse on a mission to deliver it from Sydney to Hobart in just 24 hours, testing both stamina and machine in equal measure.

The Mustang heads on to the ferry

On a different kind of road test, the new Mini Cooper JCW faces the iconic Wheels Car of the Year road test route to see if the hot hatch still has fire in its belly. Meanwhile, Lamborghini unleashes the Temerario, a rebellious “junior” supercar armed with three electric motors and a ferocious 676kW output, proving playful doesn’t mean powerless.

History buffs will enjoy a retrospective on the Dodge Viper, tracing how it roared out of Detroit under Lee Iacocca’s leadership and reinvigorated the American sports car scene. Adding a cultural layer, Peter Robinson reflects on “The Australian Table,” recounting a group of expats in Italy whose passion for cars fuelled spirited gatherings around food, wine, and conversation.

The issue also brings a bumper First Drives section, covering a wide range of fresh metal. Highlights include the Subaru Forester with hybrid practicality, Kia’s long-awaited Tasman ute, Hyundai’s range-topping IONIQ 9, and the updated VW Golf R-Line celebrating 50 years of the iconic hatch. Rugged simplicity comes via the Renault Duster and KGM Musso, while style meets substance in the Toyota C-HR Koba. Rounding out the reviews is the cheerful, budget-friendly Mahindra XUV 3XO.

From cutting-edge EVs and supercars to everyday SUVs and utes, Wheels’ latest issue offers a wide-angle on the past, present, and future of cars.