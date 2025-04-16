The Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series has been given its first update since launching in 2021 with a lot of new equipment added across the range, including new infotainment systems, more safety kit and more comfort features as well. Pricing starts at $97,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level GX with price rises of up to $2,029 across the range.

Most importantly, Toyota has upgraded the LC300’s safety features with all models now equipped with active lane trace assist and emergency assist (previously exclusive to the VX and above), and Toyota’s new emergency driving stop system – if the driver is unresponsive and the adaptive cruise control and lane trace assist activated, the car will pull over safely by itself. The GXL and above has also gained automatic rear braking and door exit warning.

The LC300’s remote services now includes air-conditioning activation, while the GX and GXL now feature a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display with higher models moving to a 12.3-inch unit.

Toyota’s new infotainment software now features across the range on 8.0- (GX and GXL) and 12.3-inch (higher models) displays, now with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as connected navigation services and over-the-air updates.

In terms of model-specific changes, the GX now features a power-adjustable steering column, first row LED lighting and reversing camera guidelines.

The GXL now features suede and fabric upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, quad-zone automatic climate control, a centre console cool box and a 40/20/40-split folding second-row of seating.

The mid-range VX now features an eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat and a power tailgate, while the GR Sport has added a tailgate puddle lamp. Aside from the infotainment changes, the Sahara and Sahara ZX are unchanged.

There have been no changes under the bonnet of the LC300, with the 227kW/700Nm diesel V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission continuing as before.

2025 Toyota LandCruiser 300 pricing (plus on-road costs):

GX: $97,990

GXL: $110,820

VX: $122,510

Sahara: $139,310

GR Sport: $146,160

Sahara ZX: $146,910

The 2025 Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series is now on sale with first deliveries commencing soon.