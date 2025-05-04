The May 2025 edition of Wheels is now on sale, packed with in-depth reviews of new cars on the Australian market as well as our famous Buyer’s Guide section with essential data on every car on sale.



This month’s cover story sees Road Test Editor Andy Enright do his darndest to assess the competing values of a sedan and an SUV with similar specifications. And while SUVs have fast become the dominant passenger vehicle in Australia, Enright makes some damn persuasive arguments for the enduring appeal of the sedan.

Up front we take a first look at the all-terrain, all rugged Ford Super Duty, a truck built for serious service.

Check out first drives of the Kia EV3, the Genesis GV70 premium mid-size SUV, the fourth generation BMW X3, the Porsche 911 Carrera’s mid-life update, the 992.2, the Hyundai Ioniq 9, Haval H6GT PHEV Hybrid power and lSmart #1 Premium SUV.

In our regular Car vs Road test, Wheels takes the Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy Hybrid with XRT Peak option out into the remote back country from Warburton to Woods Point in Victoria.

Paul Gover meets Kees Weel, the Dutch migrant whose way with a radiator created a $150m-a-year company, PWR, that supplies half the F1 grid.

Our renovated Buyer’s Guide covers 1900 vehicle prices, specs and reviews every month, while the popular Modern Classic section pays tribute to the BMW M Coupe (above). It’s attracted cruel nicknames over the years – ‘bread van’, ‘clown shoe’ and even a ‘bullfrog with a damaged hip’, but Wheels knew the M Coupe was a unique car when it first encountered it way back in 1998.

Plus there's much more in the new issue. Wheels May edition – a value-packed classic.