Jaguar XE SV Project 8 2019 review

THE WHEELS VERDICT

It may not make much sense in an Aussie context, and the price seems fanciful, but as a re-engineering exercise, the Project 8 is a triumph. It’s a hardcore track car that we suspect would still be tolerable on the road in LHD markets, so if you were to resist the temptation of the two-seater configuration, you would be the proud owner of the world’s most bonkers family car.

WHY WE’RE TESTING IT

Jaguar brought out this example of its most powerful production road car to gauge potential customer interest at the Australian F1 grand prix. The car is now being shown to existing customers at Jaguar drive days, which allowed Wheels to snag three laps of the Sandown circuit in Melbourne.

MAIN RIVALS

We can’t think of a direct four-door rival for performance or price. You could spend similar money on a Porsche 911 GT3, but until AMG-Mercedes builds a four-door C63 S Black Series, or BMW revisits the M3 GTS formula, Jaguar would appear to own this (admittedly very narrow) niche.

THE WHEELS REVIEW

If your eye happened to glance straight to the price tag of this, Jaguar’s most powerful production road car in the company’s history, it’s possible you’re now spluttering up a spray of chai latte, or perhaps your smashed avocado is exiting your nose. In its simplest context, this is a mid-size Jaguar XE sedan re-engineered by the company’s SVO division that now wears a tag of $325,000.

MORE XE SV Project 8 Nürburgring onboard

Oh, wait, that’s when configured as a four-seater. If you want the version that adds a half roll cage, deletes the rear seats and includes a data logger, the price jumps to $349,000. Still with us? Great. Just know that it’s built as a left-hooker only, so its road-going talents will remain unuseable in Australia.

Are they kidding? Actually, no. That price seems to be what the market will wear for a car that claims to be the fastest production four-door on the planet ( it nailed a 7min 21.2 around the ’Ring) especially when Project 8 is capped at 300 units.