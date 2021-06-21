Subscribe
News

Suzuki recalls Jimny again

Over 4000 units of Suzuki's popular Jimny have been recalled over two faults

21 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Suzuki Jimny
Gallery2

Snapshot

  • 4036 vehicles affected by door loom issue
  • 206 units could suffer fuel pump failure
  • Parts shortage could cause delays for repairs

Suzuki Australia has had to issue another recall for its Jimny four-wheel-drive, with two separate problems involved.

The first being the potential for the wiring harness in both the driver and passenger doors to be cut by opening or closing the doors, possibly preventing the side and curtain airbags from deploying in the event of an accident.

This problem affects 4036 2019-2020 cars sold between August 1, 2018 and December 2, 2020. A list of relevant cars sold nationally can be found here, while separately those specifically sold in Queensland can find their list here.

Suzuki says it doesn't expect to receive parts to rectify the problem until July.

Archive Whichcar 2021 02 24 Misc Jimny 2
2

The second recall then covers a total of 206 2018 vehicles sold between May 9 and November 22, 2018, which have an improperly manufactured fuel pump which could swell and stop functioning.

Again, the recall covers nationally sold vehicles as well as others bought specifically in Queensland, though in this case parts are currently available and Suzuki is encouraging affected owners to locate their nearest dealer or call 1800 777 088.

Suzuki has had great success with the Jimny in Australia since its release at the start of 2019, having gone through three price increases due to the high demand which has seen waiting lists of up to 12 months.

Last month however, the Jimny was also recalled over a windscreen bonding issue.

Suzuki last week announced a new Jimny Lite model, coming to the market later this year as a stripped-back version of the already basic Jimny, available as a manual only.

MORE Jimny news & reviews
MORE All Suzuki stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

Jordan Mulach
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Cars have been Jordan's passion since before he even understood the concept. Some say he was born with 5W-30 in his veins.
 

We recommend

NEWS

Kia Sorento
News

Kia recalls Sorento and Carnival

767 vehicles fitted with the V6 Lambda could suffer fuel leak

2 hours ago
Jordan Mulach
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.