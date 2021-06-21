Snapshot
- 4036 vehicles affected by door loom issue
- 206 units could suffer fuel pump failure
- Parts shortage could cause delays for repairs
Suzuki Australia has had to issue another recall for its Jimny four-wheel-drive, with two separate problems involved.
The first being the potential for the wiring harness in both the driver and passenger doors to be cut by opening or closing the doors, possibly preventing the side and curtain airbags from deploying in the event of an accident.
This problem affects 4036 2019-2020 cars sold between August 1, 2018 and December 2, 2020. A list of relevant cars sold nationally can be found here, while separately those specifically sold in Queensland can find their list here.
Suzuki says it doesn't expect to receive parts to rectify the problem until July.
The second recall then covers a total of 206 2018 vehicles sold between May 9 and November 22, 2018, which have an improperly manufactured fuel pump which could swell and stop functioning.
Again, the recall covers nationally sold vehicles as well as others bought specifically in Queensland, though in this case parts are currently available and Suzuki is encouraging affected owners to locate their nearest dealer or call 1800 777 088.
Suzuki has had great success with the Jimny in Australia since its release at the start of 2019, having gone through three price increases due to the high demand which has seen waiting lists of up to 12 months.
Last month however, the Jimny was also recalled over a windscreen bonding issue.
Suzuki last week announced a new Jimny Lite model, coming to the market later this year as a stripped-back version of the already basic Jimny, available as a manual only.
