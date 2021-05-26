Subscribe
2020 Suzuki Jimny and Ignis recalled over multiple faults

Just 12 Jimnys are affected by an issue with the windscreen and rear windows, while 227 Ignis examples have a problem with a possible fire risk

26 May 2021
Kathryn Fisk
2020 Suzuki Jimny
Suzuki Australia is recalling more than 200 Jimny and Ignis models over multiple problems identified with the cars.

The Japanese marque says 12 2020 Jimny A6G415s sold between September 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021, are affected by a fault which involves the bond primer being applied to the windshield glass and the rear door window glass incorrectly.

As the bond primer may not adhere to the glass, water could leak into the cabin and cause the windscreen or rear windows to detach – increasing the risk of serious injury or death of other road users.

Suzuki is contacting affected owners by direct mail, but they should also contact their nearest Suzuki dealer to arrange for the relevant glass panels to be removed and reinstalled.

For further information, phone 1800 777 088 or to find your nearest dealer, visit: https://www.suzuki.com.au/dealer-locator

A list of VINs identified as possibly having the issue is available here.

Suzuki Ignis
2020 Suzuki Ignis

Additionally, the carmaker is recalling 227 2020 Ignis ATK 412s sold between July 1, 2020 and October 30, 2020 because the fuel tank breather pipe on the vehicles may have been wrongly moulded to the top of the tank.

If the pipe becomes detached through normal vibrations, in the presence of an ignition source, it could catch fire.

Lists of VINs for the affected cars are available here and here.

Again, Suzuki is contacting affected owners by direct mail, but they should also contact their nearest Suzuki dealer to arrange for a free inspection and repair of the vehicle.

For further information, phone 1300 495 773 or to find your local Suzuki dealer, visit: http://suzukiqld.com.au/locate/

Kathryn Fisk
News Editor
Originally from the UK, Kathryn's working background in journalism is more red-top tabloid than motoring, but coming from a classic car loving family, it's hard not to have a passion for anything with four wheels - especially anything from the '80s.

