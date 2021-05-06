Subscribe
Suzuki Jimny prices increased again

Impossible to buy mini 4x4 hit with a bigger sticker price

6 May 2021
James Robinson
2021 Suzuki Jimny GLX

The 2021 Suzuki Jimny compact SUV range has been subjected to yet another price increase.

The fourth generation of the popular moniker will now set buyers back $28,490 plus on-road costs for the base GLX manual and $29,990 plus on-road costs for the top-shelf GLX automatic. 

This represents a price increase of $2500 and $2000, respectively. It’s also the third price hike the Jimny range has witnessed since its launch back in 2019.

That may not sound like a massive amount in the grand scheme of things – especially when the demand for the pint-sized 4x4 is so severe that punters are usually spending up to ten grand above retail to secure one. 

Suzuki Jimny

But, when taking into account that back at its launch, the manual cost just $23,999 and the auto set buyers back $25,990, the RRP bump does seem a bit more questionable, especially considering the Jimny hasn’t been updated at all since its release, aside from the addition of power-folding mirrors. 

While there have been no new updates though, Suzuki did bolster the Jimny’s warranty to a five-year/unlimited kilometre scheme, which is probably a good thing considering the rumoured issue its has with its transfer case

Powering the pricier 2021 Jimny is the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 75kW and 130Nm and returns a combined fuel figure of 6.9L/100km for the four-speed torque converter auto and 6.4L/100km for the five-speed manual. 

2021 Suzuki Jimny pricing:

Jimny GLX manual – $28,490 plus on-road costs
Jimny GLX automatic – $29,990 plus on-road costs

