Mercedes is recalling 11 of its VS30 Sprinter vans over an issue with the vehicles’ transmission.

According to Product Safety Australia, the gear recognition function may not function as intended in some vehicles manufactured between September 2018 and January 2021.

The problem, which affects 11 Sprinter vans built between 2019 and 2021, may cause the reversing lamp to stop working until the next time the ignition is turned on or engine started.

If the reverse lights are not able to be seen, other drivers won’t be able to tell the vehicles are reversing, increasing the risk of an accident occurring.

The carmaker has compiled a list of affected VINs.

Owners should contact their preferred Mercedes-Benz dealership to arrange an appointment for the vans’ software to be updated.

To find a local Mercedes-Benz dealer, visit: https://www.mercedes-benz.com.au/passengercars/mercedes-benz-cars/dealer...