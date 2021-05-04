Subscribe
News

2018-2021 Mercedes Sprinter vans recalled due to gear recognition issue

The problem may cause the reversing lights not to work, so other motorists have no idea the van is heading backwards

4 May 2021
Kathryn Fisk
2021 Mercedes Sprinter

Mercedes is recalling 11 of its VS30 Sprinter vans over an issue with the vehicles’ transmission.

According to Product Safety Australia, the gear recognition function may not function as intended in some vehicles manufactured between September 2018 and January 2021.

The problem, which affects 11 Sprinter vans built between 2019 and 2021, may cause the reversing lamp to stop working until the next time the ignition is turned on or engine started.

If the reverse lights are not able to be seen, other drivers won’t be able to tell the vehicles are reversing, increasing the risk of an accident occurring.

The carmaker has compiled a list of affected VINs.

Owners should contact their preferred Mercedes-Benz dealership to arrange an appointment for the vans’ software to be updated.

To find a local Mercedes-Benz dealer, visit: https://www.mercedes-benz.com.au/passengercars/mercedes-benz-cars/dealer...

MOREMercedes-Benz stories
MORESprinter stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

NEWS

Grand Cherokee SRT sold out
News

You can no longer buy an SRT Hemi V8 in Australia

Supply for V8 powered SRT Grand Cherokees dries up under chip-shortage strain

an hour ago
Louis Cordony

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.