Honda Australia is recalling 89 of its Accord hybrid models over an electrical fault.
The affected vehicles were sold nationally on October 16, 2019, and also between June 17, 2020 and August 11, 2020.
According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), in cold temperatures, the DC-DC converter may shut down and prevent the 12-volt battery from recharging, resulting in a loss of drive power.
If the vehicle is being driven at the time, the ACCC warns it could slow or stop, increasing the risk of an accident which could result in serious injury or death.
Owners of affected vehicles should contact their preferred Honda dealership to arrange for repair, free of charge.
For further information, consumers can contact Honda on 1800 804 945 (Monday to Friday, 8:30am - 6pm AEST).
A list of VINs for the vehicles involved can be found here.
