Jaguar Land Rover has announced a recall for Discovery models built between 2019 and 2021 due to a fault with the start-up battery ground stud.
The issue has affected 1541 vehicles locally, however, it seems it's not a problem just isolated to Australia – Land Rover North America issued the same recall for the 2019-2020 Discovery on December 9, 2020, which impacted 11,084 vehicles in the US.
According to the automaker, vehicles with the fault may exhibit a range of electrical faults, including complete loss of power while being driven and losing all electrics.
Land Rover will be contacting owners of affected vehicles in writing and is asking that they contact their preferred authorised dealer to organise a repair as soon as possible.
The fix will include replacing the start-up battery ground stud, which will be performed free of charge.
The British marque has also compiled a list of the affected vehicles’ VIN numbers, which can be viewed here.
