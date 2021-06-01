Snapshot Fault identified with high-pressure fuel pump for the direct injection system

Potential for vehicle to leak fuel

Toyota will repair problem free of charge

Toyota has issued a recall notice for 7600 examples of its C-HR compact SUV after a problem was identified with the vehicles’ fuel pump.

Specifically, NGX10 versions with a VIN between 01020275 and 01027158, and NGX50s with a VIN ranging between 01007756 and 01009603 are under recall.

According to the Japanese automaker, affected C-HR models built between October 2020 and April 2021 are equipped with a faulty high-pressure fuel pump for the direct injection system.

Over time, this could lead to a risk of fuel leakage, which could result in owners being stranded or losing power while driving.

2 C-HR

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time in recent memory Toyota has recalled its vehicles over faulty fuel pumps.

In late December 2020, the Aichi firm had to recall more than 74,000 of its popular models with a similar issue.

Toyota is asking affected owners to contact their preferred dealer, who will inspect the fuel pump and, if necessary, replace it with an improved one free of charge.

This is said to take approximately two hours. However, Toyota also said this is based on the dealer's work schedule. It may be necessary for the owner to make the vehicle available for a longer period of time.

Anyone with further enquiries about the recall can contact the Toyota Recall Campaign Helpline on 1800 987 366.